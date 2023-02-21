2024 Hyundai Sonata spotted without camouflage, fresh design language

Photos have emerged online showing what is believed to be the 2024 Hyundai Sonata undergoing a promotional video shoot. It reveals an interesting new design language.

By the look of the photos, Hyundai is keen to stick with a prominent LED light bar stretching its way across the front, similar to what we saw debut with the Staria van and the next-gen Kona, while the front grille looks to have been sharpened up and expanded.

The rear has seen fewer changes than the front fascia, with one of the spy photos showing a very similar rear profile design as the existing model. However, there appears to be a swollen rear wheel arch, giving the sedan a fatter and sturdier stance.

Rumours are swirling that Hyundai is looking to skip the typical mid-cycle refresh and is, instead, apparently preparing a completely fresh ninth-gen Sonata for an April release, given the eight-generation’s underwhelming sales career.

In 2022, Hyundai delivered just 536 Sonatas for the year here in Australia, slightly lower than the underwhelming 603 Sonatas delivered in 2021, which were outpaced by its main rivals like the Toyota Camry, Mazda6, Skoda Octavia and the VW Passat. Although, in Australia the Sonata is only available in N Line specification whereas overseas markets are offered a number of variants.

The Sonata N Line comes powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder kicking out 213kW and 422Nm, torturing the front tyres via an eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. You can read our full review of the Hyundai Sonata N Line here, which is complete with our usual 0-100km/h tests. These facts and figures are expected to continue on for 2024 given the 2.5 engine and eight-speed are still relatively new.