2024 BMW 5 Series Prices and Specs Revealed, Arrives Late 2023

BMW has lifted the lid on Australian pricing for its eighth-generation 5 Series lineup, with a three-pronged lineup arriving Down Under, headlined by two battery-electric i5 variants.

The 2024 BMW 5 Series lineup was announced earlier this year, with the platform picking up some added length, better weight distribution and, of course, the addition of two battery-electric variants – a major first for the 5 Series.

Here in Australia, retail prices for the range kick off from $114,900 for the entry-level 520i, stretching out to $155,900 for the i5 eDrive40 and stretching out to $215,900 for the i5 M60 xDrive range-topper.

The 520i base model comes powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder with mild hybrid tech that pushes out 153kW/330Nm to the rear wheels via an updated eight-speed transmission.

On the more exciting side of the lineup, the i5 eDrive40 comes powered by a rear-mounted electric motor pushing out 250kW/430Nm, with power supplied by an 84kWh lithium-ion pack that offers range figures of 582km.

For those looking for maximum speed, the i5 M60 xDrive comes fitted with a dual electric motor setup producing 442kW of power and a monstrous 820Nm of torque, which drops the 0-100km/h sprint from 6.0 seconds in the eDrive40 to just 3.8 seconds.

All that power comes at the expense of range figures, though, which drop down to 516km in the case of the i5 M60 xDrive.

Both i5 variants come fitted with BMW’s ‘Max Range’ function, which reduces power to the wheels and is said to increase range potential by up to 25 per cent.

Standard equipment for the entry-level 520i includes BMW’s M Sport package, which adds a set of 19-inch alloys, sports suspension, sports seats upholstered with Alcantara and vegan-friendly Veganza, with added splashes of carbon fibre highlights inside the cabin.

The 520i also picks up adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system which is paired with a Harman Kardon sound system.

Stepping up to the i5 eDrive40 adds a set of 20-inch M Sport alloys, adaptive suspension package, Merino leather upholstery, three charging cables and an upgraded 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Finally, the range-topping i5 M60 xDrive receives 21-inch alloys, adaptive suspension with active anti-roll stabilisation, an M Sport rear spoiler, four-zone climate control, ventilated seats and BMW’s glass gear lever.

Prices for the 2024 BMW 5 Series range can be found below; these do not include on-road costs.

520i – $114,900

i5 eDrive40 – $155,900

i5 M60 xDrive – $215,900