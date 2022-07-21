Porsche sales up 17.6% in Australia in H1 2022, global down 5%

Porsche has posted details of its global vehicle deliveries for the first half of 2022, with Australia bucking the overall trend while global numbers are down.

Overall, Porsche’s H1 2022 global delivery figure stood at 145,860 units, which is down 5.0 per cent on the 153,656 units it sold during the same period in 2021.

While Porsche’s European sales were up an impressive 7 per cent for the first half, sales in the Asia Pacific region were down 10 per cent, US sales dropped 10 per cent, and perhaps most significantly for Porsche, Chinese deliveries were down by 16 per cent to 40,681.

Here in Australia, Porsche delivered 3162 units in total, marking a 17.6 per cent increase on the 2688 units it delivered to Australian buyers in the first half of 2021.

Within Porsche’s ranks, the SUV segment remains the backbone of its business model, with the Cayenne taking the top spot as Porsche’s best-seller, accounting for 41,947 of the overall global figures. This was followed by the Cayenne’s smaller sibling, the Macan, which saw 38,039 deliveries.

In third place, the 911 made its way into the hands of 21,616 customers in the first half, while the all-electric Porsche Taycan saw 18,877 deliveries, followed by the Panamera with 15,604 units sold and 9777 units of the 718 Boxster and Cayman lineup.

Porsche has noted that production of the Taycan was knee-capped particularly hard by supply chain shortages with the ongoing semiconductor issue, which the all-electric sportscar absolutely chews through in its construction. Porsche’s Detlev von Platen said:

“In addition to the difficulties posed by the resurgence of COVID in China and other markets, ongoing supply-chain and logistics-related challenges have accompanied us. We are optimistic about the future and determined to go full steam ahead with the remaining months of the year.”