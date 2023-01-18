Toyota aims for 10.6m deliveries in 2023, concedes it may fall 10% short

After the year of 2022 saw Toyota adjust its production schedule multiple times, Toyota has released an aggressive production schedule for 2023, hoping to produce and deliver more than 10 million vehicles around the world.

To be exact, Toyota says that it is aiming for 10.6 million units for the year, as it hopes to cut down on lengthy waitlists across its lineup. Toyota kicked off its production volume forecasts with an apology for the “repeated adjustments to our production plan”, conceding that the impact of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages has caused “considerable inconvenience to our customers”.

In an attempt to make things right, Toyota has its eyes set on 10.6 million deliveries for 2023, although the company is tentative about this figure, conceding that it has “set a baseline production volume with a downward risk fluctuation of approximately 10 per cent”.

This figure marks a planned 1.6 million, or 15 percent increase in production numbers over 2022’s adjusted production forecasts which went from 9.7 million for the year, to a forecasted 9.2 million units after production lines for the RAV4 and Prado were suspended. Toyota is yet to release its full report for 2022 global figures.

The repeated production line suspensions and component shortages have caused wait times for popular models, and even a temporary pause on some new vehicle orders.

Toyota is hoping that shoring up components will help to future-proof supplies of key ingredients like semiconductors to help “reduce the impact of fluctuations as much as possible” in its production schedule.

Here in Australia, in spite of the repeated slowdowns, Toyota managed to round out 2022 with a record-setting 231,050 deliveries, an increase of 3.3 per cent over 2021’s 223,642 delivery figures, according to the latest VFACT report for December.

For reference, Toyota’s 231,050 deliveries blew its nearest competitor, Mazda, completely out of the water, who delivered 95,718 vehicles for the year in 2022, followed by Kia with 78,345 deliveries, Mitsubishi with 76,991 deliveries and Hyundai with 73,345.