2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class updated revealed

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its facelifted A-Class hatchback and sedan for 2023, with a styling refresh and mild-hybrid powertrains across the range headlining the update.

Being a mid-cycle update, styling tweaks are more evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with the front fascia gaining a new LED light array, a shark-inspired grille, and a redesigned rear end.

Design tweaks for the A 35 and A 45 S AMG variants include a set of new wheel designs, redesigned taillights and a rear spoiler lip, with the A 45 S coming with the option of the ‘Street Style’ aerodynamic and Night Package that offer a heap of enhancements.

The most significant changes are reserved for what’s under the bonnet, with a number of options all gaining some mild 48V hybrid tech that offers 10kW of power, and a coasting function that allows the engine to switch off during low demands.

The entry-level A 180 comes packing a 100kW/230Nm punch from a 1.4-litre four-cylinder, while the A 200 steps it up to 120kW/270Nm and the A 220 pushes out 140kW/300Nm.

The A 250 produces 165kW and 350Nm, with the A 250e plug-in hybrid receiving a mild power boost up to 160kW/450Nm.

On the more potent end of the A-Class scale, power from the A 35’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder remains at 225kW/400Nm, while the A 45 S still pushes out 310kW of power and 500Nm of torque. However, the A 35 adds the mild-hybrid tech.

Inside, Mercedes has updated the A-Class cabin with its massive MBUX infotainment system that pairs two 10.25-inch displays together in a seamless design. It has been updated with the latest operating system and graphics, voice commands and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The A-Class’s cabin also features a new steering wheel design, with more recycled textiles on offer for buyers.

Prices and specifications for the new A-Class range are yet to be confirmed for Australia, but it is set to touch down by around mid-2023.