AMG Car News Mercedes-Benz Turbo

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class updated revealed

Alexi Falson

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its facelifted A-Class hatchback and sedan for 2023, with a styling refresh and mild-hybrid powertrains across the range headlining the update.

Being a mid-cycle update, styling tweaks are more evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with the front fascia gaining a new LED light array, a shark-inspired grille, and a redesigned rear end.

Design tweaks for the A 35 and A 45 S AMG variants include a set of new wheel designs, redesigned taillights and a rear spoiler lip, with the A 45 S coming with the option of the ‘Street Style’ aerodynamic and Night Package that offer a heap of enhancements.

The most significant changes are reserved for what’s under the bonnet, with a number of options all gaining some mild 48V hybrid tech that offers 10kW of power, and a coasting function that allows the engine to switch off during low demands.

The entry-level A 180 comes packing a 100kW/230Nm punch from a 1.4-litre four-cylinder, while the A 200 steps it up to 120kW/270Nm and the A 220 pushes out 140kW/300Nm.

The A 250 produces 165kW and 350Nm, with the A 250e plug-in hybrid receiving a mild power boost up to 160kW/450Nm.

On the more potent end of the A-Class scale, power from the A 35’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder remains at 225kW/400Nm, while the A 45 S still pushes out 310kW of power and 500Nm of torque. However, the A 35 adds the mild-hybrid tech.

Inside, Mercedes has updated the A-Class cabin with its massive MBUX infotainment system that pairs two 10.25-inch displays together in a seamless design. It has been updated with the latest operating system and graphics, voice commands and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The A-Class’s cabin also features a new steering wheel design, with more recycled textiles on offer for buyers.

Prices and specifications for the new A-Class range are yet to be confirmed for Australia, but it is set to touch down by around mid-2023.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In, ,

More Stories