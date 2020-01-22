BMW Australia adds Pure variants to X2 M35i, M340i, X5/X6 M50i

BMW Australia is making it easier for buyers to jump into M Performance models, announcing new Pure variants for its latest lineup. The Pure philosophy is carried over from the proper M models.

Specifically, there’s now an X2 M35i Pure, M340i xDrive Pure, and X5 M50i Pure and X6 M50i Pure. These join the existing non-Pure models. As confirmed late last year, BMW Australia will soon introduce the M550i xDrive Pure as well, which is scheduled to arrive soon.

Kicking off with the X2 M35i Pure, it features the same 2.0-litre turbo as the regular X2 M35i, producing 225kW and 450Nm. However, it misses out on Dakota leather upholstery, power front seats and seat heating, the comfort access package, and the Harman/Kardon sound system, all of which is featured as standard on the regular model.

You still get all of the M Spot fruit though, such as a limited-slip diff for the front, M suspension, M Sport brakes, M Sport seats, and the M aero package for the exterior with 20-inch M alloy wheels. Head-up display, a power tailgate, and BMW Individual Shadow Line trim and Anthracite headliner are also included.

Moving up to the M340i xDrive, this is the flagship 3 Series model before the all-new M3 comes along. The Pure variant misses out on Laserlight headlights, a glass roof, leather, Sensatec instrument panel, heated seats, and a high-end Harman/Kardon sound system. However, the creamy smooth and powerful 3.0-litre turbo inline six carries over, developing 285kW and 500Nm.

At the upper end of the SUV range are the X5 and X6 M50i models. Going for the Pure variants removes four-zone climate control, soft-close doors, Laserlight headlights, heated and cooled cup holders, and the adaptive M suspension package with active anti-roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering, all of which are standard on the non-Pure versions.

So, what’s the point of these? Well, the starting prices are dropped by $5000 for the X2 M35i Pure, and slashed by $10,000 for the M340i Pure, and cut by $15,000 in the case of the X5 and X6 M50i Pure variants.

BMW Australia says sales of its M models were up by 40 per cent during 2019. These new, more attainable packages should see a spike in sales for the brand yet again. Buyers can place their order now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2020 BMW X2 M35i Pure: $64,400

2020 BMW X2 M35i: $69,400

2020 BMW M340i xDrive Pure: $94,900

2020 BMW M340i xDrive: $104,900

2020 BMW X5 M50i Pure: $136,900

2020 BMW X5 M50i: $151,900

2020 BMW X5 M50i Pure: $140,900

2020 BMW X5 M50i: $155,900