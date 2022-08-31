2023 Lexus UX update announced for Australia, priced from $46,085

The Lexus UX small SUV range has been given an update for 2023 and a price rise to match, with the first deliveries set to touch down in Australia in September.

The UX 200 Luxury petrol kicks off the range, priced $1640 higher than last year. Headlining the upgrades is an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system in the entry model, replacing the outgoing 10.3-inch display. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system.

The infotainment system also gains the company’s new “Hey Lexus” voice recognition system, and a three-year membership for Lexus’s connected services which offers vehicle diagnostics, live traffic, remote engine start and the car’s location.

Inside, the entry UX 200 Luxury gains new ‘Washi’ paper trim stitching across the instrument panel, inspired by Japanese Shoji doors and origami, and finished in black.

The rest of the UX range remains relatively unchanged, with a new shark fin antenna fitted across the lineup and a set of body-coloured wheel arches for F Sport variants.

In terms of powertrains, the base model’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol has been upgraded with a stop-start feature, with outputs remaining at 126kW/205Nm, matched to the CVT automatic.

Opting for the UX 250h hybrid range pairs a 2.0-litre four-pot with a single (FWD) or dual (e-AWD) electric motor setup pushing out 135kW of power.

Fuel economy figures for the UX range stand at 5.8L/100km for the UX 200, dropping to 4.5L/100km in the UX 250h and rising to 4.7L/100km in the AWD hybrid.

Other standard features for the UX 200 include a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, heated leatherette seats and the upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system and adaptive cruise control.

Standard safety equipment includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alerts, eight airbags and lane trace assist, while all variants above the UX 200 gain blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Prices for the 2023 UX range are listed below, excluding on-road costs:

2023 Lexus UX 200 Luxury FWD: $46,085

2023 Lexus UX 200 Sports Luxury FWD: $56,850

2023 Lexus UX 200 F Sport FWD: $57,495

2023 Lexus UX 250h Luxury FWD: $53,820

2023 Lexus UX 250h Sports Luxury FWD: $60,850

2023 Lexus UX 250h F Sport FWD: $61,495

2023 Lexus UX 250h Sports Luxury AWD: $65,350

2023 Lexus UX 250h F Sport AWD: $65,995