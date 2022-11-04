2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid announced for Australia

Hyundai Australia will soon launch a hybrid version of its latest Sante Fe large seven-seat SUV for 2023, and has today confirmed official prices and the variant lineup.

The new powertrain option joins the growing number of hybrid alternatives in the SUV space. And despite being late to the party, with its sibling, the Kia Sorento, already offered in hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, the prices for the Santa Fe hybrid undercut the Kia by about $3000.

The hybrid package is being offered for the Elite and Highlander trim levels, and comes in AWD form only. Power is sourced from a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor assist system, incorporating a 44.2kW electric motor and 1.49kWh battery.

All up, the combined system develops 169kW and 350Nm. That positions it right in between the 200kW V6 petrol and the 148kW 2.2L turbo-diesel, which continue to be offered.

Fuel economy on the combined cycle is rated at just 6.0L/100km. That’s only marginally lower than the current turbo-diesel that uses 6.1L/100km. However, emissions levels are much lower, emitting 137g/km versus 160 in the diesel and 244 in the V6 petrol.

The hybrid comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the V6 petrol continues with an eight-speed auto and the diesel uses the company’s latest eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch auto.

Hyundai is introducing a six-seat option for the hybrid Highlander variant, bringing in two captain-style chairs for the middle row. The hybrid models also feature unique 19-inch aero-style alloy wheels.

Unfortunately for those looking to do a lot of towing with their vehicle, the hybrid sees the Santa Fe’s braked towing capacity drop from 2500kg in the V6 and diesel to 1650kg in the hybrid.

No other changes to the Santa Fe range have been announced for the 2023 model. Market entry is scheduled for later in November. See below for the starting prices of the complete 2023 range, including the hybrid (excluding on-road costs).

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.5 V6 petrol FWD: $46,050

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Active 3.5 V6 petrol FWD: $50,250

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite 3.5 V6 petrol FWD: $56,500

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander 3.5 V6 petrol FWD: $63,050

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi AWD: $49,550

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Active 2.2 CRDi AWD: $53,750

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite 2.2 CRDi AWD: $60,000

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander 2.2 CRDi AWD: $66,550

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite 1.6T hybrid AWD: $63,000

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander 1.6T hybrid AWD: $69,550