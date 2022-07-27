2023 Hyundai Palisade on sale in Australia from $65,900

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift is just around the corner, and today prices and final specs have been announced for Australia ahead of its arrival next month.

As previously confirmed, the new model will be offered in two main trim lines; the Elite and Highlander. Buyers will be able to option for either a 3.8-litre petrol V6 producing 217kW and 355Nm (same as before, confirmed today), with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed auto, or a 2.2-litre CRDi turbo-diesel four-cylinder developing 147kW and 440Nm, with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed auto.

The official fuel economy figures are 10.7L/100km for the V6 and 7.3L/100km for the diesel (both unchanged from before). Both configurations will be available with either seven or eight seats inside.

Some of the new highlight features (highlighted in green above) include a 12.3-inch media interface and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, voice control system, digital centre mirror for the Highlander, Hyundai’s new Bluelink connectivity suite, and a centre airbag.

Hyundai has also made some upgrades to existing tech, such as uprating the wireless charging pad from 5W to 15W, adding LED reverse lights, and has introduced USB-C ports and upgraded to a server-based navigation system.

Both powertrain grades will offered with five years capped-price servicing, taking place every 12 months or 15,000km. The scheduled service cost is capped at $399 for the V6 and $489 for the CRDi diesel.

The new model will officially launch next week, with media reviews under embargo until Friday, August 12 – stay tuned. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Hyundai Palisade Elite 3.8 V6 FWD: $65,900

2023 Hyundai Palisade Elite 2.2 CRDi AWD: $69,900

2023 Hyundai Palisade Highlander 3.8 V6 FWD: $75,900

2023 Hyundai Palisade Highlander 2.2 CRDi AWD: $79,900