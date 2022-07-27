MINI debuts ‘Aceman’ fully electric crossover concept

MINI has taken the wraps off an interesting concept car called the Aceman EV concept, which previews an all-electric crossover that’s set to hit the market in 2024.

MINI says the Aceman concept is designed to fit perfectly between its iconic little Cooper hatch and the Countryman, with the platform set to receive everything from conventional petrol to plug-in hybrid and fully-electric powertrain options.

Unfortunately, the release of the Aceman hasn’t been accompanied by any details of its electric motor powertrain, or battery pack feeding it power, but this will likely be revealed at its official launch at Gamescom in Cologne in late August.

The Aceman platform in EV production car form would likely see the adoption of a similar powertrain lineup to that on offer in the MINI Cooper SE, with a mix of front- and all-wheel drive setups pushing out 135kW of power and 270Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 50kWh battery pack.

It measures in at 4050mm long, 1999mm wide and stands 1590mm tall, riding on a set of 20-inch wheels while displaying a futuristic and funky styling package featuring a grille lathered in pixel LED lights and a unique set of headlights.

Step inside and things continue to get pretty radical, with a high-tech cabin that is free of any leather or chrome to add to MINI’s sustainability cred thanks to a heap of recycled synthetic textiles.

The dashboard looks like a massive portable speaker making its way across the interior, with a circular OLED display powered by the latest version of MINI’s Android-based OS headlining the cabin, sitting atop a few physical switches.

This minimalist design translates to a heap of storage options in the front of the cabin, while the next-gen platform will help to make it one of the most practical MINI vehicles you’ll find on the road.

We’ll hopefully have more details to report on when the Aceman makes its official debut on August 24.