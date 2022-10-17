Audi recalls 170,000 vehicles in America over software/infotainment issue

Audi has issued a major recall over in the United States impacting around 170,000 vehicles, with a software issue to blame for the order.

Reports state that Audi first started receiving complaints centered on its infotainment system as early as January, 2021, which prompted the Volkswagen Group of America to launch a service campaign to fix the issue.

VW says that it received 330 warranty claims from customers who found the rear-view camera was transmitting no images to the screen, with another 594 warranty claims stating the infotainment system was completely blank.

The company has said in a statement that “it became clear that in certain cases, the main unit may become inoperative” adding that “in rare cases, a blank or black screen may be displayed”.

Volkswagen said that the software issue may have become problematic in part of the infotainment system’s six-month maintenance cycle, which entered production between June 21 to June 27, 2021.

During this time, the updated code was capable of corrupting certain files and features, or in the worst case, rendering it unusable, impacting vehicles like the A4, RS Q8 and the e-tron GT.

Owners implicated in the recall will be notified by December 2, and are eligible for a free software update fix.