2022 Lexus ES 250 confirmed for Australia, new range on sale September 29

The new 2022 Lexus ES is getting ready to launch in Australia later this month, bringing in a new ES 250 variant, as well as a host of updated technologies and features.

Kicking off with the ES 250, this essentially receives the powertrain from the platform-sharing Toyota Camry. It’s a modern 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder that develops 152kW and 243Nm. Lexus claims 0-100km/h can be complete in 9.1 seconds, while the fuel consumption average is a respectable 6.6L/100km.

The ES 250 will be available in Luxury, Luxury with Enhancement Pack, and F Sport trim levels. These each offer a distinct features set, with the F Sport obviously focusing on sportiness and visual flair. The F Sport also introduces a new sports suspension setup.

As before, buyers are also offered the ES 300h hybrid. It comprises of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder, paired with an electric motor assist system. Overall output is rated at 160kW, with 0-100km/h claimed in 8.9 seconds. The official fuel consumption average is just 4.8L/100km.

Like the ES 250, the ES 300h will be available in Luxury, Luxury with Enhancement Pack, and F Sport trim levels, but customers are also presented with the flagship Sports Luxury variant.

All models introduce a new 12.3-inch multimedia touch-screen system inside, packed with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and all debut Lexus Connected Services and dual-zone climate control with Nanoe X filtration.

Prices for the new range will be announced closer to launch, scheduled for September 29. See below for the key highlights:

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury highlights:

2.5 Litre Direct Injection Petrol Engine (new to ES)

Output: 152kW / 243Nm

Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission

Kerb weight of 1680kg

Combined cycle fuel consumption from 6.6 litres per 100 kilometres

0-100km/h acceleration in 9.1 seconds

Drive Mode Select – ECO, NORMAL and SPORT

Active Cornering Assist (ACA)

17-inch Alloy Wheels

LED Low-beam headlights with Automatic High Beam (AHB)

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Keyless Smart Entry (4 door) with an Ultrasonic Break-In Alarm

Tilt & Slide Moonroof

LED Rear Tail-Lamps

Intersection Assist with Turning Assist (new to ES)

Emergency Steering Assist (new to ES)

Lexus Connected Services (new to ES)

Radar Active Cruise Control (RACC) with Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Pre-Collision Safety System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Brake (RCTAB)

Parking Support with Brake (PKSB), including Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

10 SRS Airbags

Alarm System with Intrusion sensor

Tyre Pressure Warning System

Choice of Hazel interior trim (new to ES)

Choice of Black interior trim

3D Film ornamentation

12.3-inch Multimedia Touch-display (new to ES)

Reversing Camera with Rear Guide Assist (RGA)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

10 Speaker Audio

DAB+ Digital Radio, USB & AUX Input

Satellite Navigation System

Dual Zone Climate Control Air Conditioning with Nanoe X (new to ES)

Lexus Climate Concierge

10-way Power Adjustable Front Seats

Heated Front Seats

Self-dimming Interior Mirror

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury with Enhancement Pack highlights:

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Smart Key Card

Privacy Rear-side and Rear Glass

Type-C USB Chargers (2x rear)

2022 Lexus ES 300h Luxury highlights:

2.5 Litre Direct Injection Petrol Engine with Lexus Hybrid Drive

Maximum Combined Power of 160kW

Maximum Available Torque of 221Nm (Petrol Engine) & 202Nm (Electric Motor)

Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Kerb weight of 1740kg

Combined cycle fuel consumption from 4.8L/100km

0-100km/h acceleration in 8.9 seconds

EV Mode

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury with Enhancement Pack highlights:

Rear Spoiler

Power Adjustable Steering Column with Easy Access functionality

Active Noise Control

2022 Lexus ES 300h Luxury with Enhancement Pack highlights:

Choice of Hazel interior trim (new)

Choice of Mauve interior trim (new)

Choice of Black interior trim

Choice of Rich Cream interior trim

Choice of Sumi black walnut ornamentation (new)

Choice of brown walnut ornamentation (new)

Power Back Door with Kick Sensor (new)

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Ventilated Front Seats

12-way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat with Memory

Panoramic View Monitor

Sunshade on Rear Window (Power) and Rear Door (Manual)

2022 Lexus ES 250 F Sport highlights:

F Sport suspension (new to ES)

LED headlamps with BladeScan Adaptive High-beam System (new to ES)

19-inch F Sport Alloy Wheels

F Sport Performance Dampers (Bracing) Front and Rear

F Sport Grille and Rear Spoiler

F Sport Seats in F Sport White, F Sport Black or Flare Red

Power Back Door with Kick Sensor

Power Sunshade on Rear Window

Hadori Aluminium Ornamentation

8.0-inch Driver Display

Panoramic View Monitor

Ventilated Front Seats

12-way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat with Memory

Panoramic View Monitor

2022 Lexus ES 300h F Sport highlights:

F Sport Adaptive Variable Suspension

Drive Mode Select – ECO, NORMAL and SPORT S, SPORT S+ and CUSTOM

2022 Lexus ES 300h F Sport with Enhancement Pack highlights:

Heated Steering Wheel

Mark Levinson 17-speaker Audio including Subwoofer & Amplifier

2022 Lexus ES 300h Sports Luxury highlights:

LED headlamps with BladeScan Adaptive High-beam System (new)

Semi-Aniline Leather Accented interior trim

Choice of Mauve interior trim (new)

Choice of Hazel interior trim (new)

Choice of Black interior trim

Choice of Rich Cream interior trim

Choice of brown Walnut ornamentation (new)

Choice of Sumi black Walnut ornamentation (new)

Choice of Bamboo ornamentation

Heated Steering Wheel

Mark Levinson 17-speaker Audio including Subwoofer & Amplifier

Tri-zone Climate Control Air Conditioning with Humidity Sensor

Power Adjustable Reclining/Heated Outer Rear Seats

Rear Armrest with Air Conditioning, Audio, Rear Heater, Rear Reclining and Sunshade Controls