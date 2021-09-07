2022 Lexus ES 250 confirmed for Australia, new range on sale September 29

The new 2022 Lexus ES is getting ready to launch in Australia later this month, bringing in a new ES 250 variant, as well as a host of updated technologies and features.
Kicking off with the ES 250, this essentially receives the powertrain from the platform-sharing Toyota Camry. It’s a modern 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder that develops 152kW and 243Nm. Lexus claims 0-100km/h can be complete in 9.1 seconds, while the fuel consumption average is a respectable 6.6L/100km.
The ES 250 will be available in Luxury, Luxury with Enhancement Pack, and F Sport trim levels. These each offer a distinct features set, with the F Sport obviously focusing on sportiness and visual flair. The F Sport also introduces a new sports suspension setup.
As before, buyers are also offered the ES 300h hybrid. It comprises of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder, paired with an electric motor assist system. Overall output is rated at 160kW, with 0-100km/h claimed in 8.9 seconds. The official fuel consumption average is just 4.8L/100km.
Like the ES 250, the ES 300h will be available in Luxury, Luxury with Enhancement Pack, and F Sport trim levels, but customers are also presented with the flagship Sports Luxury variant.
All models introduce a new 12.3-inch multimedia touch-screen system inside, packed with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and all debut Lexus Connected Services and dual-zone climate control with Nanoe X filtration.
Prices for the new range will be announced closer to launch, scheduled for September 29. See below for the key highlights:
2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury highlights:
- 2.5 Litre Direct Injection Petrol Engine (new to ES)
- Output: 152kW / 243Nm
- Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Kerb weight of 1680kg
- Combined cycle fuel consumption from 6.6 litres per 100 kilometres
- 0-100km/h acceleration in 9.1 seconds
- Drive Mode Select – ECO, NORMAL and SPORT
- Active Cornering Assist (ACA)
- 17-inch Alloy Wheels
- LED Low-beam headlights with Automatic High Beam (AHB)
- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
- Keyless Smart Entry (4 door) with an Ultrasonic Break-In Alarm
- Tilt & Slide Moonroof
- LED Rear Tail-Lamps
- Intersection Assist with Turning Assist (new to ES)
- Emergency Steering Assist (new to ES)
- Lexus Connected Services (new to ES)
- Radar Active Cruise Control (RACC) with Road Sign Assist (RSA)
- Pre-Collision Safety System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection
- Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Brake (RCTAB)
- Parking Support with Brake (PKSB), including Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS)
- Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
- 10 SRS Airbags
- Alarm System with Intrusion sensor
- Tyre Pressure Warning System
- Choice of Hazel interior trim (new to ES)
- Choice of Black interior trim
- 3D Film ornamentation
- 12.3-inch Multimedia Touch-display (new to ES)
- Reversing Camera with Rear Guide Assist (RGA)
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 10 Speaker Audio
- DAB+ Digital Radio, USB & AUX Input
- Satellite Navigation System
- Dual Zone Climate Control Air Conditioning with Nanoe X (new to ES)
- Lexus Climate Concierge
- 10-way Power Adjustable Front Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Self-dimming Interior Mirror
2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury with Enhancement Pack highlights:
- Wireless Smartphone Charger
- Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Smart Key Card
- Privacy Rear-side and Rear Glass
- Type-C USB Chargers (2x rear)
2022 Lexus ES 300h Luxury highlights:
- 2.5 Litre Direct Injection Petrol Engine with Lexus Hybrid Drive
- Maximum Combined Power of 160kW
- Maximum Available Torque of 221Nm (Petrol Engine) & 202Nm (Electric Motor)
- Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- Kerb weight of 1740kg
- Combined cycle fuel consumption from 4.8L/100km
- 0-100km/h acceleration in 8.9 seconds
- EV Mode
2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury with Enhancement Pack highlights:
- Rear Spoiler
- Power Adjustable Steering Column with Easy Access functionality
- Active Noise Control
2022 Lexus ES 300h Luxury with Enhancement Pack highlights:
- Choice of Hazel interior trim (new)
- Choice of Mauve interior trim (new)
- Choice of Black interior trim
- Choice of Rich Cream interior trim
- Choice of Sumi black walnut ornamentation (new)
- Choice of brown walnut ornamentation (new)
- Power Back Door with Kick Sensor (new)
- 18-inch Alloy Wheels
- Ventilated Front Seats
- 12-way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat with Memory
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Sunshade on Rear Window (Power) and Rear Door (Manual)
2022 Lexus ES 250 F Sport highlights:
- F Sport suspension (new to ES)
- LED headlamps with BladeScan Adaptive High-beam System (new to ES)
- 19-inch F Sport Alloy Wheels
- F Sport Performance Dampers (Bracing) Front and Rear
- F Sport Grille and Rear Spoiler
- F Sport Seats in F Sport White, F Sport Black or Flare Red
- Power Back Door with Kick Sensor
- Power Sunshade on Rear Window
- Hadori Aluminium Ornamentation
- 8.0-inch Driver Display
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Ventilated Front Seats
- 12-way Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat with Memory
2022 Lexus ES 300h F Sport highlights:
- F Sport Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Drive Mode Select – ECO, NORMAL and SPORT S, SPORT S+ and CUSTOM
2022 Lexus ES 300h F Sport with Enhancement Pack highlights:
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Mark Levinson 17-speaker Audio including Subwoofer & Amplifier
2022 Lexus ES 300h Sports Luxury highlights:
- LED headlamps with BladeScan Adaptive High-beam System (new)
- Semi-Aniline Leather Accented interior trim
- Choice of Mauve interior trim (new)
- Choice of Hazel interior trim (new)
- Choice of Black interior trim
- Choice of Rich Cream interior trim
- Choice of brown Walnut ornamentation (new)
- Choice of Sumi black Walnut ornamentation (new)
- Choice of Bamboo ornamentation
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Mark Levinson 17-speaker Audio including Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Tri-zone Climate Control Air Conditioning with Humidity Sensor
- Power Adjustable Reclining/Heated Outer Rear Seats
- Rear Armrest with Air Conditioning, Audio, Rear Heater, Rear Reclining and Sunshade Controls