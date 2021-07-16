2022 BMW i4 prices announced for Australia, eDrive40 and M50

July 16, 2021
Looking to buy an electric vehicle? You’ll be interested to hear BMW Australia has confirmed prices for its sporty and sleek new i4 fully electric four-door coupe.

Two main variants are going on sale in Australia, including the i4 eDrive40 and the i4 M50. Both feature an 84kWh battery. The entry eDrive40 features a 250kW/430Nm electric motor at the rear axle, providing rear-wheel drive. It offers an impressive WLTP range of 590km, and can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.7 seconds.

In Australia this entry model comes with the full M Sport package as standard, including adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes, and an M Sport aero kit with 19-inch M light alloy wheels. There’s also sports seats inside, and it comes with a Model 2 domestic charger and Model 3 public charging cable.

Other highlights include Vernasca leather, head-up display, the Live Cockpit Professional software package with a 10-speaker sound system, digital radio, and a 14.9-inch touch-screen and 12.3-inch instrument cluster display.

Stepping up to the M50 adds an additional electric motor for the front axle, making it all-wheel drive. The system combines to unleash 400kW and a whopping 795Nm, which is enough to see 0-100km/h done and dusted in just 3.9 seconds. The WLTP-rated range is 510km.

The flagship model also adds M Performance equipment (separate to M Sport), with unique 19-inch M light alloy wheels and performance tyres, a rear spoiler, and the M Technology package. There’s also Laserlight headlights, and a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system.

The new model is scheduled to launch in Australia during the first quarter of 2022. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs), and see further below for the highlights:

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40: $99,900
2022 BMW i4 M50: $124,900

i4 eDrive40 highlights: 

  • M Sport Package 
  • Adaptive M Suspension 
  • Comfort Access System 
  • M Sport Brakes 
  • Driving Assistant Professional 
  • Parking Assistant Plus 
  • Leather ‘Vernasca’ Upholstery 
  • Instrument panel in Sensatec 
  • 19-inch M Light Alloy Wheels 
  • Sport seats for driver and front passenger  
  • BMW Head-up Display 
  • LED headlights incl. High Beam Assistant 
  • Automatic tailgate operation 
  • Electric seat adjustment 
  • Ambient light 
  • Galvanic embellishers for controls 
  • Storage compartment package 
  • Through-loading system 
  • Live Cockpit Professional 
  • Connected Package Professional 
  • Smartphone Integration 
  • HiFi Loudspeaker System, 10 speakers 
  • Wireless Charging 
  • DAB+ digital radio 
  • BMW IconicSounds Electric 
  • Chargefox 5 year unlimited charging 
  • Model 2 Domestic charger 
  • Model 3 Public charging cable 

i4 M50 highlights:

Includes all standard specification from the i4 eDrive40e and adds the following: 

  • M Performance tuning and elements
  • xDrive
  • Lumbar support
  • Seat heating, front
  • BMW Laserlight
  • Harman/Kardon surround sound system, 16 speakers
  • Glass roof, electric
  • 19-inch M light alloy wheels with performance tyres
  • M Technology Package
  • M Rear Spoiler
  • Metallic paintwork 
