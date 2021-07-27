BMW Australia announces 8 Series Heritage Edition

BMW has confirmed it is introducing a new 8 Series Heritage Edition in Australia, arriving during the fourth quarter. The Heritage Edition brings added equipment, and was designed as a tribute to 30 years of the 8 Series here in Australia.

The special edition is based on the 840i and receives the same 3.0-litre turbo inline-six engine pushing out 250kW and 500Nm as the regular model, transferring power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed sports transmission. It comes packaged with an M Sport differential, adaptive M suspension, and M Sport brakes behind the 20-inch alloys.

BMW is bringing nine coupe, Gran Coupe and convertible units to Australia for the 8 Series Heritage Edition, which receive an upgraded features list. The package includes Merino leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, heated arm rests, and an upgraded 464-Watt Harmon/Kardon surround sound system as standard. This is on top of the already extensive list of luxurious and appointments fitted to the 840i.

For an added touch of exclusivity, BMW says that just three unique paint finish and leather combinations will be available for each of the body styles, and all feature ‘Edition Heritage – 1/9’ logos on the centre console.

With just nine examples destined for Australian showrooms in the fourth quarter, you’ll have to be quick. Prices and colour options are as follows (excludes on-road costs):

2022 BMW 840i Heritage Edition Gran Coupe: $189,900

2022 BMW 840i Heritage Edition Coupe: $192,900

2022 BMW 840i Heritage Edition Convertible: $207,900

BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue

BMW Individual Full Leather Merino Black

BMW Individual Frozen Black

BMW Individual Full Leather Merino Ivory White

BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver

BMW Individual Full Leather Merino Tartufo/Black