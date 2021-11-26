2022 Isuzu D-Max update now on sale in Australia, adds 1.9TD

Isuzu Ute Australia has confirmed a number of key updates for its D-Max range for 2022, including introducing a new 1.9TD engine for the base model, added technology and equipment throughout, and the addition of no less than six new trim lines.

Originally set to arrive in the first quarter of 2022, Isuzu has fast-tracked the release of its updated D-Max range, which will now be available from December 1, with the new entry-level single-cab variants entering the lineup in early January.

There’s more than a handful of updates, so let’s start with the most important. The 2022 D-Max has received a new engine option in the form of a 1.9-litre ‘RZ4E-TC’ turbo-diesel four-cylinder producing 110kW and 350Nm, with fuel consumption rated at 7L/100km for the SX single-cab chassis 4×2.

The addition of the SX space-cab chassis 4×2 automatic, as well as the LS-M, LS-U crew-cab chassis 4×4 automatic, and LS-U+ crew-cab ute 4×4 mean that there are six new variants for 2022. It’s worth noting, though, that the update has seen the removal of the D-Max SX space-cab 4×2 and SX crew-cab 4×4 manual from the lineup.

The new entry-level SX single-cab chassis 4×2 manual retains a three-leaf rear suspension system that offers 1405kg payload capacity for the manual and 1380kg for the automatic. Gross vehicle mass (GVM) remains at 3000kg, while braked towing capacity for the entry-level model with the new engine stands at 2800kg and 3000kg for the manual and auto, respectively.

Meanwhile, Isuzu has increased the gross combination mass (GCM) across its 4×4 range to 6000kg, marking a 50kg increase.

The updated MY22 D-Max lineup also sees the introduction of the LS-U+ variant, which receives a number of luxury touches, including leather upholstery, heated front seats, keyless entry, as well as a factory-fitted tow bar receiver and tub-liner.

With a bigger and more complicated lineup than ever before, it might be helpful to check out the price guide below. As per usual, Isuzu is packaging the D-Max with a six-year/150,000km warranty and seven-year roadside assistance, with capped-price servicing. Prices start from the following (excluding on-roads):

4×2

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Manual (1.9TD): $31,200 ($29,990 drive-away)

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (1.9TD): $33,200

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Manual (3.0TD): $33,200

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (3.0TD): $35,200

SX Space Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (3.0TD): $38,700

SX Crew Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (3.0TD): $41,700

SX Crew Cab Ute 4×2 Auto (3.0TD): $42,900

LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4×2 Auto (3.0TD): $51,400

4×4 Cab Chassis

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×4 Manual (3.0TD): $41,200

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $43,200

SX Space Cab Chassis 4×4 Manual (3.0TD): $44,700

SX Space Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $46,700

SX Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Manual (3.0TD): $47,700

SX Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $49,700

LS-M Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $52,800

LS-U Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $58,200

4×4 Ute

SX Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $50,900

LS-M Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Manual (3.0TD): $52,000

LS-M Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $54,000

LS-U Space Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $56,400

LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Manual (3.0TD): $57,400

LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $59,400

LS-U+ Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $61,900

X-TERRAIN 4×4 Auto (3.0TD): $65,900 ($62,990 drive-away)