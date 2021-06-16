Special edition Porsche 911 GT3 celebrates 70 years in Australia

Porsche is celebrating 70 years presence on the Australian market, and has announced a special edition 911 GT3 to help mark the occasion.

It’s called the 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition, and it’s based on the latest 992-generation 911 GT3 with the Touring Package. It marks the first time Porsche has ever created a special edition variant specifically for the Australian market.

Special touches over the GT3 Touring Package include painted wheels, full bucket seats lined with leather and tartan fabric inserts, fish silver grey metallic finish on the dashboard and centre console, brushed aluminium door sills, a car cover, and of course, a host of ‘70 Years Porsche Australia Edition’ badges for the exterior and interior.

Power is supplied by the regular 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six that pushes out 375kW. Porsche is offering a GT six-speed manual, or, for the first time for the Touring Package, a PDK dual-clutch auto. With rear-wheel drive and a weight of just 1418kg (manual), it’s no wonder the driver’s machine can cover 0-100km/h in as little as 3.4 seconds. Matthias Becker, vice president region overseas and emerging markets at Porsche AG, said:

“I congratulate Australia on such a significant milestone. I am pleased to see that the occasion is being celebrated in style with this sensational special edition, a sportscar that links right back to the start of our journey in Australia and that any Porsche enthusiast would be proud to own.”

The 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition is priced from $494,400, while the latest generation GT3 Touring Package is available from $369,700 plus on-road costs. Deliveries are set to commence at the end of the year. See below for some of the special edition highlights, above the GT3 Touring Package:

• Exterior ‘Custom Colour’ in Fish Silver Grey Metallic

• Wheels painted in Darksilver with wheel rim borders painted in Fish Silver Grey Metallic

• Badge on B-pillar (both sides) with Australian flag and ’70 Years Porsche Australia Edition’ lettering in Silver

• Full bucket seats in leather Graphite Blue with seat inlays in Madraskaro check fabric in Graphite Blue and Crayon

• Dashboard trim painted in Fish Silver Grey Metallic with ‘GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition’ lettering in Black

• Centre console trim painted in Fish Silver Grey Metallic

• Storage compartment lid with embossing of logo ’70’

• Gear shift pattern on gear lever in Crayon

• Door sill guards in brushed Aluminium in Black with ‘GT3′ (illuminated) and ’70 Years Porsche Australia Edition’ lettering

• GT3 multi-function sports steering wheel with 12-o’clock marker in Crayon

• Vehicle keys painted in Fish Silver Grey Metallic

• Key pouch in leather in Black and Graphite Blue with stitching in Crayon

• Indoor-car-cover in Graphite Blue with piping in Crayon and ‘GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition’ lettering on the sides in Crayon as well as the ‘Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’ logo on the front in Crayon

• Chrono Package including preparation for lap trigger

• Light Design package with additional ambient lighting

• Touring package exterior painted in Black (tailpipe trims and side window sills) but with ‘PORSCHE’ logo on rear painted in Lightsilver

• Tinted LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)

• Brake calipers painted in Black (high-gloss)

• Wheels painted in satin Darksilver

• Lightweight full bucket seats with Porsche crest embossed on headrests

• Roof lining and sun visors in Race-Tex

• Leather interior Exclusive Manufaktur in two-tone combination of Graphite Blue and Black

• Loud speaker trims painted in interior colour

• Cup holder trims in leather

• Extended Package Leather interior Exclusive Manufaktur

• Storage package

• Interior package with decorative stitching in Crayon

• BOSE Surround Sound System

• Automatically dimming mirrors including rain sensor

• Lifting system for front axle

• ParkAssist (rear only)

• Rear-view camera

• Tyre sealing compound with electric air compressor

• Digital radio