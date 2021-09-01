2022 Isuzu D-Max update brings in 1.9TD, new variants

Isuzu Ute Australia has confirmed the addition of a new engine and no less than six new variants for its 2022 D-Max lineup, including a new flagship X-Terrain 4×4 and new options for those looking for an entry-level model.

Isuzu’s updated D-Max range is set to hit showrooms in the first quarter of 2022, with new entry-level variants for the SX grade powered by a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel. This engine has been available overseas for some time. It produces 110kW and 350Nm, and comes paired to a six-speed manual or the option of a six-speed automatic transmission.

New variants for the MY2022 D-Max include the entry-level SX single cab-chassis 4×2 manual, and SX single cab-chassis 4×2 automatic. Both of which receive the smaller diesel powertrain. Isuzu is also offering the 4×2 auto with its existing 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre turbo-diesel unit.

The new SX variants have a braked towing capacity of 3000kg, and come packaged with a 2550mm alloy or steel tray, while the SX space cab-chassis adds a set of seats behind the driver and a smaller 2100mm tray.

On the other end of the spectrum, Isuzu has introduced a new flagship D-Max variant called the X-Terrain 4×4. It comes fitted with a tow bar receiver, heated front seats and mirrors, and interior improvements. It remains powered by Isuzu’s 3.0-litre turbo-diesel.

Next, an LS-U+ variant sits above the LS-U and adds leather upholstery, powered and heated front seats, a tow bar receiver, keyless entry and an under-rail tub liner, while retaining the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain.

The company has also added an LS-M and LS-U grade for the crew cab-chassis 4×4 body, fitted with a steel tray. These are powered by the 3.0-litre diesel and feature a locking rear differential.

In terms of potential production delays, Isuzu’s Australian managing director, Hiroyasu Sato, said that the company will “guarantee the contract price” across all existing orders placed before July 31, 2021, and “at our discretion update the order to 22MY specification” at no additional charge to the customer.

Prices for the updated 2022 Isuzu D-Max range are as follows (excluding on-road costs). Click image for larger view: