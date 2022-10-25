Lexus RZ 450e confirmed for Australia, arrives in 2023

Lexus has confirmed it will be introducing the RZ 450e in Australia in 2023. It will come in as the brand’s first dedicated electric model, and second EV outright following the UX 300e.

The RZ 450e is based on the wider company’s e-TNGA platform, with the batteries mounted under the floor. These provide a full-charge range of about 450km. It also uses a DIRECT4 all-wheel drive delivery system which ties together information provided by the steering angle, acceleration, cornering speed, and then automatically adjusts the front-to-rear torque distribution for optimum efficiency and grip.

Local specifications are yet to be announced, but to give you an idea of its proportions, it measures 4805mm long, 1895mm wide, and 1635mm tall. With a wheelbase measuring 2850mm, that’s 60mm longer than the RX’s wheelbase. It’s also 85mm shorter in overall length, creating a sportier and sleeker profile.

Power comes from a 71.4kW battery which feeds a 150kW front electric motor and an 80kW rear motor. Combined, the system offers 230kW. Speaking about its introduction, Lexus Australia chief executive John Pappas said:

“I am delighted to confirm the RZ as the next all-new offering in the Lexus Electrified portfolio in Australia. This is a luxury SUV for customers wanting the latest in Lexus zero-emission technology and innovative design. The RZ expands our portfolio of electrified vehicles, moving Lexus ever closer to our ultimate goal of a sustainable society.”

More details will be revealed closer to its launch next year. It’s expected to be priced quite a bit higher than the RX range, which kicks off from around $70,000-80,000.