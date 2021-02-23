2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 unveiled; RWD & AWD, 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds

February 23, 2021
This is it. The highly-anticipated 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is the company’s brand new electric vehicle, designed and developed from the ground up as a next-generation eco-friendly yet practical and innovative car. It’s also described as redefining the electric mobility lifestyle.

The design is inspired by the 45 concept, which was designed to celebrate 45 years of Hyundai. And, excitingly, it carries much of the styling theme of that concept straight over to the production version. Flush door handles, Hyundai’s first clamshell bonnet, retro-inspired pixel headlights and taillights, and a classic hatchback profile certainly place in into a unique section of the market. Speaking about the design, SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Center, said:

“A new mobility experience for the next generation—this was the mission from the first day we began this project, to look ahead towards the horizon, but stay fundamentally Hyundai. IONIQ 5 is the new definition of timeless, providing a common thread linking our past to the present and future.”

If you love the exterior, you’ll adore the interior. Not only are most of the common touch points, such as the seats, floor, and arm rests, made from eco-friendly and recycled materials, the cabin is filled with unobtrusive technology. Hyundai calls it a “living space”, as the cabin is designed to be a welcoming environment for all passengers. As such, it debuts a moving centre console that can slide back and forth by 140mm.

There’s also a completely flat floor for a clean and uncluttered feel, while the hatchback layout provides wagon-like practicality. In the back is a 531-litre boot, which can be expanded to 1591L with the rear seats folded down. There’s also a front boot offering 57L in RWD form, or 24L in AWD form.

As for the dash, it’s made up of twin 12-inch digital screens, with an Augmented Reality Head-up Display (AR HUD). Hyundai says the AR HUD essentially turns the windscreen into a display screen. The IONIQ 5 also debuts futuristic side cameras in the place of conventional mirrors, with digital screens placed at each end of the dash. However, these are likely to be available in select markets only where laws permit.

The IONIQ 5 has a wheelbase of 3000mm, which is quite long, pushing the wheels to the far corners for optimum space efficiency but also optimum driving dynamics. Overall length is measured at 4635mm, making it longer than the current Tucson (4480mm), with a width of 1890mm and height of 1605mm.

Buyers will have the option of two main battery systems, including a 58kWh Standard Range setup and a 72.6kWh Long Range setup. These are then available in dual motor all-wheel drive or single motor rear-wheel drive (yep, a rear-wheel drive hatchback).

The maximum output of the RWD Standard is 125kW and 350Nm, translating to a 0-100km/h time of 8.5 seconds. Moving up to the AWD Standard sees combined output grow to 173kW and 605Nm, resulting in a 0-100km/h time of 6.1 seconds.

If its performance you want, the Long Range RWD produces 160kW and 350Nm, with 0-100km/h coming up in 7.4 seconds. However, the flagship Long Range AWD develops a combined 225kW and 605Nm, slashing the 0-100km/h time to a claimed 5.2 seconds. These are some impressive figures for a practical hatchback.

The full range figures haven’t been provided, but according to the WLTP test cycle the RWD Long Range model offers a range of 470-480km. Again, that’s quite decent for a practical EV. And the IONIQ 5 accepts both 400V and 800V charging systems, with 10-80 per cent charge achieved in as little as 18 minutes. Up to 100km of range can also be achieved with just 5 minutes of charging, with the right socket.

Hyundai Australia says the new model will go on sale locally during the third quarter of this year. See below for the highlight specs and features – these may vary for different regions.

IONIQ 5 SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions 

Wheelbase

3000mm

Length

4635mm

Width

1890mm

Height

1605mm

Cargo

Boot/trunk space 

531L / 1591L (when second-row seats are fully folded)

Front trunk

North American (NA) model: 24L (both AWD and 2WD)

Non-NA model: 57L (2WD) or 24L (AWD) 

Performance

Platform

Electric-Global Modular Platform

Maximum Driving Range 

(according to WLTP)

470-480km 

(When pairing 2WD with 72.6kWh battery option)

Long Range

72.6kWh Battery

(77.4kWh for NA)

AWD

Power

225kW (Front and Rear combined)

Torque

605Nm (Front and Rear combined)

0-100 km/h

5.2 seconds

2WD

Power

160kW Rear

Torque

350Nm Rear

0-100 km/h

7.4 seconds

Standard Range

58kWh Battery

AWD

Power

173kW (Front and Rear combined)

Torque

605Nm (Front and Rear combined)

0-100 km/h

6.1 seconds

2WD

Power

125kW

Torque

350Nm

0-100 km/h

8.5 seconds

Features (Please see additional details section below table for more information)

Supported Charging Infrastructure

400V and 800V

(No need for additional adapters)

Ultra-fast Charging

10% to 80% in 18 minutes of charge

100 km of range (WLTP) in 5 minutes of charge 

Vehicle-to-Load

Max. Output

3.6kW

Port Locations

Inside: Under second-row seats

Outside: vehicle charging port

Infotainment

Screen

12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen

Hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster

Bluelink connected car services

Remote Profile Management

Remote Start Enhancements

Vehicle Status Notifications

POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints

Maintenance Alert Enhancement

Dynamic Voice Recognition

Safety and Convenience Features

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) 

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA)

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2)

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA)

Available Colours

Exterior

Gravity Gold Matte

Shooting-Star Grey Matte

Digital Teal-Green Pearl

Lucid Blue Pearl

Atlas White

Cyber Grey Metallic

Phantom Black Pearl

Galactic Grey Metallic

Mystic Olive-Green Pearl

Interior

Obsidian Black

Dark Pebble Grey/Dove Grey

Dark Teal/Dove Grey

