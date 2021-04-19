2021 Subaru WRX STI ‘Final Edition’ announced for Australia

April 19, 2021
Car News, Subaru, Turbo

Subaru WRX fans in Australia will be very interested in this. A special Final Edition… edition of the ageing WRX STI is going up for grabs. It is being offered in strictly limited numbers.

Just 75 examples are going up for grabs in Australia, featuring the old EJ25 2.5-litre turbo flat-four engine (221kW/407Nm). Of those, 30 will be available for online purchase via Subaru’s local website. They’re all based on the spec.R variant and feature the same engine tune.

Instead of engine tweaks, the Final Edition comes with special badges and a build number plaque, as well as bespoke 19-inch BBS forged aluminium wheels painted in gold, silver Brembo brakes, black side mirrors, and black rear WRX badge and front guard insert.

Inside, passengers are treated to silver seat belts and upholstery stitching, Recaro bucket seats, an Ultrasuede steering wheel, red STI start button, and carbon fibre style trim for the instrument cluster. Speaking about the special edition, Subaru Australia general manager, Blair Read, said:

“We’re getting towards the last in line for fourth-gen STI, which has served us so well since launch in 2014. This final edition pays tribute to an engine and chassis combo that have earned their stripes in both competition and on road as an adrenaline-pumping, fun drive.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Speaking of the end of the line for the current generation, as far as we know the next-gen WRX is set to go into production in the third quarter of this year. That could mean there is an unveiling coming soon. The next-gen WRX STI is set to go into production about a year later, during the third quarter of 2022.

Prices for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition start from $62,440 (excluding on-road costs). Buyers can choose between WR Blue Pearl (50 units), Crystal White Pearl (15 units), and Crystal Black Silica (10 units).

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

2020 Subaru Liberty Final Edition announced for Australia
2020 Subaru Liberty Final Edition announced for Australia
Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition to be sold via lottery draw
Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition to be sold via lottery draw
2021 BMW X5 M & X6 M Competition 'First Edition' now available
2021 BMW X5 M & X6 M Competition 'First Edition' now available
BMW announces 'First Edition' X5 M Competition & X6 M Competition
BMW announces 'First Edition' X5 M Competition & X6 M Competition

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.