2021 Subaru WRX STI ‘Final Edition’ announced for Australia

Subaru WRX fans in Australia will be very interested in this. A special Final Edition… edition of the ageing WRX STI is going up for grabs. It is being offered in strictly limited numbers.

Just 75 examples are going up for grabs in Australia, featuring the old EJ25 2.5-litre turbo flat-four engine (221kW/407Nm). Of those, 30 will be available for online purchase via Subaru’s local website. They’re all based on the spec.R variant and feature the same engine tune.

Instead of engine tweaks, the Final Edition comes with special badges and a build number plaque, as well as bespoke 19-inch BBS forged aluminium wheels painted in gold, silver Brembo brakes, black side mirrors, and black rear WRX badge and front guard insert.

Inside, passengers are treated to silver seat belts and upholstery stitching, Recaro bucket seats, an Ultrasuede steering wheel, red STI start button, and carbon fibre style trim for the instrument cluster. Speaking about the special edition, Subaru Australia general manager, Blair Read, said:

Speaking of the end of the line for the current generation, as far as we know the next-gen WRX is set to go into production in the third quarter of this year. That could mean there is an unveiling coming soon. The next-gen WRX STI is set to go into production about a year later, during the third quarter of 2022.

Prices for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI Final Edition start from $62,440 (excluding on-road costs). Buyers can choose between WR Blue Pearl (50 units), Crystal White Pearl (15 units), and Crystal Black Silica (10 units).