2021 Porsche Panamera revealed, Turbo S does 0-100km/h in 3.1s

August 28, 2020
Car News, Hybrid, Porsche, Turbo

Porsche has unveiled 2021 Panamera luxury super sedan and Sport Turismo wagon, bringing in more power and revised styling. Acceleration across 0-100km/h for the top model is also slashed to just 3.1 seconds.

Starting with the powertrains, most variants receive a power boost. The base Panamera and Panamera 4 are now equipped with a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6. This is a similar unit that’s found in vehicles such as the Macan Turbo and Cayenne S. Here it is turned down to 243kW and 450Nm.

The new 4S E-Hybrid features a similar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, only it generates 324kW. This is matched to a 100kW electric motor system which is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. Combined, the plug-in hybrid powertrain produces 412kW and 750Nm. With the standard Sport Chrono package Porsche says 0-100km/h comes up in just 3.7 seconds.

Moving up to the GTS variant, its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now belts out 353kW and 620Nm – up 15kW on the outgoing GTS. The company says the power continuously increases with more engine revs, providing the characteristics of a classic naturally aspirated engine.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

At the top of the range the 2021 Panamera Turbo S features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that thunders out a whopping 463kW and 820Nm. That’s a 59kW/50Nm jump on the outgoing model. As a result, acceleration from 0-100km/h takes just 3.1 seconds. This model also offers a top speed of 315km/h, and test driver Lars Kern has set a Nurburgring lap record in this version, clocking a lap in 7:29.81 (the quickest time for its vehicle class).

As for the design, Porsche has made some revisions to the overall theme. There’s a completely new front end for the Turbo S, incorporating larger side intakes, while the full-width taillight is updated to run seamlessly across. GTS models also feature a new darkened Exclusive Design taillight setup, and there are three new 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels brought in across the range.

Porsche’s Communication Management system (PCM) continues to offer sat-nav and real-time traffic, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay. Australian-spec models come standard with lane keeping aid, adaptive cruise control, LED matrix headlights, and a surround-view parking camera system. Head-up display is also standard.

The new model is available to order in Australia now, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-roads). Porsche says the first local deliveries are scheduled to commence in December.

2021 Porsche Panamera: $199,500
2021 Porsche Panamera 4: $209,700
2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive: $219,200
2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo: $217,000
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid: $292,300
2021 Porsche Panamera GTS: $309,500
2021 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo: $316,800
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S: $409,500

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

Porsche sets Nurburgring record in 2021 Panamera (video)Porsche sets Nurburgring record in 2021 Panamera (video) August 13, 2020
Porsche Panamera 10 Year Edition revealed, celebrates 10th anniversaryPorsche Panamera 10 Year Edition revealed, celebrates 10th anniversary October 3, 2019
Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS spied, looking for Nurburgring record? (video)Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS spied, looking for Nurburgring record? (video) May 13, 2020
2021 BMW 5 Series revealed with 48V mild hybrid tech2021 BMW 5 Series revealed with 48V mild hybrid tech May 27, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive