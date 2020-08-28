2021 Porsche Panamera revealed, Turbo S does 0-100km/h in 3.1s

Porsche has unveiled 2021 Panamera luxury super sedan and Sport Turismo wagon, bringing in more power and revised styling. Acceleration across 0-100km/h for the top model is also slashed to just 3.1 seconds.

Starting with the powertrains, most variants receive a power boost. The base Panamera and Panamera 4 are now equipped with a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6. This is a similar unit that’s found in vehicles such as the Macan Turbo and Cayenne S. Here it is turned down to 243kW and 450Nm.

The new 4S E-Hybrid features a similar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, only it generates 324kW. This is matched to a 100kW electric motor system which is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. Combined, the plug-in hybrid powertrain produces 412kW and 750Nm. With the standard Sport Chrono package Porsche says 0-100km/h comes up in just 3.7 seconds.

Moving up to the GTS variant, its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now belts out 353kW and 620Nm – up 15kW on the outgoing GTS. The company says the power continuously increases with more engine revs, providing the characteristics of a classic naturally aspirated engine.

At the top of the range the 2021 Panamera Turbo S features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that thunders out a whopping 463kW and 820Nm. That’s a 59kW/50Nm jump on the outgoing model. As a result, acceleration from 0-100km/h takes just 3.1 seconds. This model also offers a top speed of 315km/h, and test driver Lars Kern has set a Nurburgring lap record in this version, clocking a lap in 7:29.81 (the quickest time for its vehicle class).

As for the design, Porsche has made some revisions to the overall theme. There’s a completely new front end for the Turbo S, incorporating larger side intakes, while the full-width taillight is updated to run seamlessly across. GTS models also feature a new darkened Exclusive Design taillight setup, and there are three new 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels brought in across the range.

Porsche’s Communication Management system (PCM) continues to offer sat-nav and real-time traffic, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay. Australian-spec models come standard with lane keeping aid, adaptive cruise control, LED matrix headlights, and a surround-view parking camera system. Head-up display is also standard.

The new model is available to order in Australia now, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-roads). Porsche says the first local deliveries are scheduled to commence in December.

2021 Porsche Panamera: $199,500

2021 Porsche Panamera 4: $209,700

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive: $219,200

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo: $217,000

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid: $292,300

2021 Porsche Panamera GTS: $309,500

2021 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo: $316,800

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S: $409,500