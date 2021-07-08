Mercedes-Benz global sales up 25% in 2021 first half

July 9, 2021
Car News, Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is off to a cracking start this year in terms of sales, with global figures up an impressive 25 per cent for the first half (H1). Sales of its electrified vehicles are also up 300 per cent.

The Stuttgart-based marque delivered (we’ll call them sales) 1,182,724 passenger cars to customers around the world during the first six months of this year. That’s up 25.1 per cent on the achievement in the same timeframe last year. This is perhaps understandable given the coronavirus pandemic pummelled pretty much all industries during this time last year.

However, this year has certainly had its woes as well. The semiconductor shortage, brought on by coronavirus ramifications, has sent shockwaves through the industry as carmakers scramble to build vehicles with a slow supply of chips coming in. These chips are critical for modern vehicle electronics.

Of that total sales figure, 581,201 units were during the second quarter of this year. That figure is also up, 27 per cent on last year’s second quarter. Interestingly, of those near-600,000 sales, the new S-Class accounted for an impressive 21,500 units.

Making the biggest contribution to these figures is China. Total sales during the six-month period topped 441,579 units in the region, up 27.6 per cent on the same period last year. That means China accounts for just over 37 per cent of total Mercedes-Benz sales.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

In other regions, North America contributed 182,305 units (up 24.4 per cent), Germany added 107,269 units (up 1.0 per cent), and Asia Pacific (including Australia, and China) made up 577,723 units (up 26.1 per cent). Speaking about the results, Britta Seege, board member at Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said:

“Great customer demand for our Mercedes-Benz models propelled our double-digit growth in the first half of 2021. Order intake levels remain high supported by the popularity of the new S-Class, the xEVs and the sales launch of the new C-Class in many markets.”

Sales of plug-in hybrids and the brand’s recently-expanded fully electric models hit 121,500 units, which is up a whopping 305 per cent for the first half. Of those, 39,000 were fully electric. That includes the new EQA, EQC and EQV.

Here in Australia, the local division sold 16,141 vehicles during H1. That’s up 12.4 per cent on last year. The most popular model has been the C-Class (2314), followed by the A-Class (2259) and GLB (2006).

Tags
, , ,

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz global sales up 22% in Q1, up 13.5% in Australia
Mercedes-Benz global sales up 22% in Q1, up 13.5% in Australia
BMW Group reports 8.6% sales hike in Q3 2020, YTD figure down 12.5%
BMW Group reports 8.6% sales hike in Q3 2020, YTD figure down 12.5%
Volvo global sales up 43% in May, up 49.9% year-to-date
Volvo global sales up 43% in May, up 49.9% year-to-date
Audi reports 1.7 million global sales in 2020, down 8.0%
Audi reports 1.7 million global sales in 2020, down 8.0%

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.