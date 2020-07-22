2021 Honda CR-V update announced for Australia

The model year 2021 Honda CR-V has been announced for Australia, bringing in revised styling, updated tech, and boosted safety. Some changes have also been made to the variant lineup.

An expansive seven variants make up the 2021 range, spanning from the new Vi, VTi, VTi 7, VTi X, VTi L AWD, VTi L7, to the top VTi LX AWD. The 7 indicates it is a seven-seat version, while all but the Vi feature Honda’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine. It continues to produce 140kW and 240Nm, matched to a CVT auto.

All variants come with an updated 7.0-inch touch-screen multimedia interface packed with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All variants except the Vi also come with the Honda Sensing safety suite, with the VTi L AWD adding leather seats with heating for the front, and then the VTi L7 and LX adding wireless phone charging.

In terms of the design changes, Honda has applied revised bumper bars with silver or grey accents (depending on the variant), a new blackout front grille, tinted taillights, and a chrome trim piece for the tailgate. Freshly-designed 18-inch alloy wheels are featured on the VTi X, VTi L AWD, and VTi L7, while the flagship LX gets 19-inch Y-spoke alloys.

Inside, there’s a restyled centre console which Honda says offers improved storage and convenience, and easier access to the phone and USB ports. Speaking about the 2021 model, Honda Australia director, Stephen Collins, said:

“When you factor in the additional safety equipment, connectivity and technology features, the new CR-V offers the complete package to suit any lifestyle. From its customer-centric design, superior versatility, long list of creature comforts and affordable advanced safety, it continues to deliver on all the key touch points important to family SUV buyers.”

This will be the first major update for the CR-V since the current generation model arrived in 2017. It’s difficult to see how sales are going, mainly because the coronavirus pandemic has caused noticeable disturbances. However, so far this year (through June) Honda has sold 5613 examples of the CR-V in Australia. That’s down 25.4 per cent year-to-date, which is slightly worse than the overall market downturn of negative 20.2 per cent YTD. It’s the seventh best-seller in the popular and somewhat overflowing mid-size SUV class.

Honda Australia says the updated model will officially go on sale on September 1, although initial examples will start to roll into showrooms from August. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Honda CR-V Vi 2.0 VTEC FWD: $30,490

2021 Honda CR-V VTi 1.5T FWD: $33,490

2021 Honda CR-V VTi 7 1.5T FWD: $35,490

2021 Honda CR-V VTi X 1.5T FWD: $35,990

2021 Honda CR-V VTi L 1.5T AWD: $40,490

2021 Honda CR-V VTi L7 1.5T FWD: $43,490

2021 Honda CR-V VTi LX 1.5T AWD: $47,490