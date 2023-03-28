Toyota HiLux GR Sport to be on display at 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix

Toyota says that it will have its new HiLux GR Sport on display at the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this week, ahead of its launch later this year.

The HiLux GR Sport will be on display at Albert Part all the way through the race weekend, giving punters a first look at the new flagship ute.

The Toyota GAZOO Racing will be packed to the brim over the weekend, with the GR Corolla, GR86 race car and the GR Yaris AP4 set to compete in the upcoming 2023 Australian Rally Championship.

For those that missed it, Toyota released news of the HiLux GR Sport back in January, with an engine upgrade to 165kW and 550Nm making it the most powerful diesel HiLux yet.

Underneath, the platform has gained a 140mm wider track and 155mm stretch for the rear, with a reinforced rear axle and redesigned wishbones handling the weight in the corners.

It also receives a set of upgraded monotube shocks with stiffer dampers and coil springs, with approach and departure angles standing at 30 and 26 degrees, respectively.

Toyota is yet to confirm prices for the HiLux GR Sport but will release these details closer to its official launch in the second half of the year. The F1 event runs from March 30-April 2.