2021 BMW M5 CS previewed; 467kW confirmed, 70kg cut

BMW has sent out a teaser of its upcoming hyper-sedan called the M5 CS for the first time. The model will come in as the most hardcore M5, sitting above the Competition variant.

It’s set to follow along the same philosophy as the M3 and M4 CS, as well as the more recent M2 CS. These showcase weight reduction through special carbon fibre and other lightweight parts, as well as unique styling treats, and a variety of hardware enhancements.

For the M5 CS, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 will be boosted to produce 467kW (635PS), up from the Competition’s 460kW output. In the teaser video below BMW M boss Markus Flasch confirms a diet as well, shaving 70kg. With more power and less weight, performance will no doubt improve.

The teaser video also shows some glimpses of various details, such as gold-bronze front grille surrounds, exclusive gold-bronze alloy wheels that hide carbon ceramic brakes, and “motorsport-style” yellow headlights.

Also confirmed are the awesome carbon fibre front seats that we saw as an option on the new M3 and M4, and Flasch hints at some special seats in the back. Being a CS model, there’s a possibility that BMW will offer a rear seat delete option to save further kilograms.

A full debut will take place in January, with market entry expected later in 2021. BMW Australia is yet to confirm if the M5 CS will be offered locally, however, since the M3 and M4 CS were, we reckon it’ll be on the way.