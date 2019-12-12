2020 Mazda MX-5 facelift introduces mild updates

The world’s most popular roadster has come in for an update, with the introduction of the 2020 Mazda MX-5. It receives some light styling enhancements and revisions to improve interior comfort.

Mazda says it unveiled the 2020 MX-5 during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, however, we must have missed it. Either that or Mazda didn’t make much of a song and dance about it. Anyway, this is it. It might be hard to pick the design changes, especially as Mazda has only provided these two images.

According to the company the 2020 model “embraces elements” of its next-generation styling language, while introducing a new Polymetal Grey Metallic paint colour. Mazda says the colour fuses the hard appearance of metal with the smooth and glossy surfaces of plastic, creating vivid highlight of the body’s flowing lines.

Turning to the interior, Mazda says it has made some enhancements to the materials, with the RF GT variant receiving an elegant burgundy Nappa leather option. It’s held together with light grey stitching for mild contrast and a heightened sense of luxury.

The tan and black leather options have also been updated to include perforated sections for a sportier look but also to improve comfort and breathability. Some stainless steel sill plates are added to all GT versions to reduce scuffing and marks during enter and exit as well, and a refreshed key fob design with Mazda badging tops it all off.

Mazda Australia says the new model is scheduled to go on sale locally early in 2020. The range will comprise of Roadster (soft-top) and RF (hard-top), with either a 1.5L or 2.0L engine paired to a six-speed manual or auto. Prices are yet to be confirmed.