2020 Lotus Evora GT 410 entry model confirmed for Australia

Following the debut of the Lotus Evora GT 410 earlier this year, Lotus Australia has today confirmed the new entry variant for the local market. It coincides with the arrival of the MY2020.5 range.

The MY20.5 range consists of four variants in Australia, spanning from the manual and auto GT 410 (new), and then the existing GT 410 Sport in both manual and auto guise. Those interested in on-road driving and GT comfort will be inclined to head to the new non-Sport models, while the existing Sport places performance and track driving higher on the agenda.

All four are powered by a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine that produces 306kW at 7000rpm, and 410Nm at 3500rpm. Lotus says 0-100km/h comes up in 4.2 seconds with either the manual or auto, while the top speed is 300km/h in the manual and 280km/h in the auto. Fuel economy, if you’re wondering, is listed at 10.6L/100km for the manual and 11L/100km for the auto.

As standard, the new base GT 410 comes with a 7.0-inch touch-screen media interface, sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and digital radio. Passengers are also treated to Sparco seats that are trimmed in Charcoal Cloth and Ebony Black leather. Speaking about its local arrival, Lotus Cars Australia CEO, Lee Knappett, said:

“The new Evora GT 410 brings a two-tiered Evora lineup to the Australian market, giving customers more options to design an Evora to suit their needs,” said Lotus Cars Australia CEO, Lee Knappett. While it retains the exciting dynamic qualities of the GT 410 Sport, the GT 410’s strength is in its enhanced Grand Touring and daily drive capability.”

Interested punters can place their order now, with the first Aussie deliveries expected to start rolling in later this year. See below for the starting prices (excludes on-road costs):

2020 Lotus Evora GT 410 manual: $189,990

2020 Lotus Evora GT 410 auto: $193,990

2020 Lotus Evora GT 410 Sport manual: $194,990

2020 Lotus Evora GT 410 Sport auto: $198,990