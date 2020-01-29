2020 Lotus GT410 base variant announced, improved practicality

Lotus has revealed yet another update for its Evora, this time calling it the GT410. It slots beneath the existing GT410 Sport (which has also been updated for 2020), coming in as a slightly more practical and better value proposition.

The 2020 GT410 has been designed to be more of an “every day” car, Lotus says. Air-conditioning is standard, along with Sparco sports seats, a rear-view camera, and an updated multimedia interface that now includes Apple CarPlay, digital radio, and sat-nav.

Comfort inside is improved thanks to some new door trims that feature integrated arm rests, while storage pockets help with practicality. Added sound insulation also promises to reduce road noise and improve driving refinement, also making the excitement of the engine sound more clear.

Speaking of the engine, it continues to comprise of a Toyota 2GR-FE-based 3.5-litre V6 that’s given a supercharger for more oomph. Peak power is rated at 306kW at 7000rpm, and peak torque is rated at 410Nm between 3000-7000rpm. In the outgoing GT410 Sport, 0-100km/h takes a claimed 4.2 seconds with the six-speed manual, and 4.1 with the six-speed sports automatic option.

There are some hardware changes, though. The GT410 uses a different suspension setting to the GT410 Sport. Lotus says “outstanding performance” is maintained, but the ride is more compliant to help with everyday usability and comfort. There’s also a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres to increase all-weather grip, and a new tailgate is fitted with a large glass section to increase visibility.

While the new GT410 adds more standard features and comes in at a lower price than the GT410 Sport, the Sport also receives some revisions for the latest 2020 update. It gets a set of Sparco sports seats, air-con, and the more premium infotainment system with digital radio, Apple CarPlay and sat-nav as well.

The 2020 Lotus Evora GT410 and GT410 Sport are now available to order in Europe and in the UK. Prices start from £82,900 in the UK (€99,900 in Germany) for the new base model, and from £85,900 (€110,900 in Germany) for the upgraded Sport. Australian details are yet to be confirmed.