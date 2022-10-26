MY2023 Nissan Juke announced for Australia, starts from $28,390

Nissan has lifted the lid on prices and specifications for its updated MY2023 Juke compact SUV range for Australia. It touches down in early 2023.

Headlining the updates for the latest Juke range is some new aerodynamic bodywork inspired by Nissan’s Juke hybrid, as well as two new colour options, added interior features as standard and the new Nissan badge.

The Juke lineup will continue to be offered in a five-variant range here in Australia, kicked off by the Juke ST, and rising through to the ST+, ST-L, ST-L+ and the range-topping Ti variant.

Power remains supplied by Nissan’s 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit that pushes out 84kW/180Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with fuel economy figures standing at 5.8L/100km on the combined cycle. Acceleration across 0-100km/h hasn’t been mentioned, but we’ve timed the sprint in 11.39 seconds in the 2021 Ti model.

For the entry-level ST, there’s a new set of two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lamps, cloth upholstery, a 4.2-inch TFT driver display and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a four-speaker sound system.

Stepping up to the ST+ adds a set of LED fog lights, heated front seats, climate control, front parking sensors, sat-nav and digital radio for the infotainment system.

The ST-L picks up a set of 19-inch alloys, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, upgraded 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, USB ports in the rear of the cabin, leather upholstery and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.

The ST-L+ receives a white leather dashboard with black chrome centre console inserts, a mix of black and white cloth and leather upholstery and a 10-speaker BOSE sound system.

Finally, the range topping Juke Ti receives 19-inch Akari alloys, leather and Alcantara seats, an Alcantara dashboard, follow-me-home headlights and tyre pressure sensors.

All members of the Juke family gain forward collision warning and AEB, lane departure warnings, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts, while the ST-L and above gain a surround-view monitor and active cruise control system.

Considering the changes for the latest Juke are visual, it retains the current five-star ANCAP safety rating it received back in 2020. Nissan says the MY23 Juke will be making its way into dealerships in the early stages of 2023. Prices start from the following (excluding on-roads):

2023 Nissan Jule ST: $28,390

2023 Nissan Jule ST+: $31,140

2023 Nissan Jule ST-L: $34,440

2023 Nissan Jule ST-L+: $35,540

2023 Nissan Jule Ti: $36,890