2020 Jeep Gladiator ute now on sale in Australia, arrives May

Jeep Australia has confirmed it will be introducing the all-new Jeep Gladiator in a couple of months, giving the dual-cab 4×4 market another contender to consider. The Wrangler-based ute will come in as one of the most capable off-roaders in the class.

Two main variant levels will be introduced here, including the Overland and the Rubicon. A special Launch Edition is also being offered, but only 100 examples will go up for grabs. All are powered by the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine the produces 209kW and 347Nm, sent through an eight-speed auto.

Exclusive to the Launch Edition are a range of three paint colour options (Bright White, Diamond Black, Firecracker Red), with special 17-inch black aluminium wheels, a Rubicon steel front bumper, body-coloured wheel arches and hardtop, black leather trim, as well as the full Lifestyle Adventure package (see full list below).

For the Overland, buyers are treated to more of a luxury package, with 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, and Jeep’s Selec-Trac four-wheel drive system. It, like all three variants, also comes with an 8.4-inch Uconnect touch-screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a nine-speaker Alpine sound system.

Going for the Rubicon gets you the full off-road package, including Tru-Lok locking differentials front and rear, front sway-bar disconnect, Fox 2-inch diameter dampers, a forward-facing off-road camera, and 32-inch BFGoodrich tyres (255/75) mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Jeep Gladiator will come in as a unique proposition for the local market as it is the only dual-cab 4×4 ute that features a removable roof. Australia will be the first right-hand drive market in the world to be offered the new model. Speaking about its local arrival, Kevin Flynn, Jeep Australia managing director, said:

“It is the ultimate enabler for people to find and make their own adventures. The excitement and anticipation for the Jeep Gladiator has been tremendous. It is undeniably a Jeep and has the versatility and functionality to meet all levels of adventure regardless of the terrain. It’s such a unique vehicle and I can’t wait for Australian’s to find their own adventure and experience the Jeep Gladiator.”

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is available to order now, with showroom arrival penned in for May. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs), and further below for the highlight features for each variant.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland V6 auto: $75,450

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon V6 auto: $76,450

2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition V6 auto: $86,450

Jeep Gladiator Overland: McKinley Leather Seats with Overland logo

Jeep Selec-Trac Active On-Demand 4×4 system

Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Removable Body Colour Freedom Hard Top Roof

LED Headlights/Taillights/Day-Time Running Lights/Fog Lights

Forward Collision Warning Plus

Body Colour Fender Flares

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Path Detection

Remote Proximity Keyless Entry

9-Speaker Alpine Premium Audio System

Uconnect 8.4-inch Touchscreen with Navigation

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon: Jeep Rock-Trac Active On-Demand II 4×4 system [4:1 Transfer Case]

Jeep Tru-Lok Front & Rear Locking Differentials

Front Sway-Bar Disconnect

FOX aluminium-bodied 2-inch diameter shocks [front/rear]

Forward-Facing TrailCam Off-Road Camera

Selectable Tyre-Fill Alert

32” BFGoodrich Off-Road Tyres [255/75R17]

17-inch Alloy Wheels

LED Headlights/Taillights/Day-Time Running Lights/Fog Lights

Forward Collision Warning Plus

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Path Detection

Remote Proximity Keyless Entry

9-Speaker Alpine Premium Audio System

Uconnect 8.4-inch Touchscreen with Navigation

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Options Packages OVERLAND Premium Paint: $1035 Lifestyle Adventure Package: $3835 Cargo Management Group with Trail Rail System

Lockable Rear under-seat Storage Bin

Roll-Up Tonneau Cover

Spray-In bedliner

Auxiliary Switch Bank (4 Programmable Switches) 240-Amp Alternator

700-Amp Maintenance Free Battery

Wireless Speaker – Bluetooth RUBICON Lifestyle Adventure Package: $3835 Cargo Management Group with Trail Rail System

Lockable Rear Under-seat Storage Bin

‘Roll-Up Tonneau Cover

Spray-in bedliner

Auxiliary Switch Bank (4 Programmable Switches)

240-Amp Alternator

700-Amp Maintenance Free Battery Wireless Speaker – Bluetooth