Ford Australia announces 2022 Fiesta ST, Focus ST and Mustang

Ford Australia has announced its revamped performance lineup for 2022, with the new Fiesta ST, updated Focus ST, and revised Mustang muscle car which includes a new California Special edition.

Ford says that its entry performance model, the Fiesta ST will make its way to dealerships in the first quarter of 2022, while the new Focus ST and MY2022 Mustang will follow suit in the second quarter of next year.

Up first, the updated Fiesta ST comes with a revised 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder powertrain that now produces 147kW of power and 320Nm of torque, up 30Nm over the previous Fiesta ST.

New kit includes a new front splitter and grille with grey surrounds, with Ford throwing in its Performance Pack as standard, which adds a launch control system, mechanical limited-slip differential, force-vectoring springs and a digital driver’s display.

Moving up the range to the new Focus ST, it receives a similar set of visual changes, while the higher-spec Focus ST X receives a set of pixel LED headlights with new daytime running lamps, adaptive sports suspension and a panoramic sunroof.

Power remains unchanged from the outgoing Focus ST, with 206kW/420Nm supplied by Ford’s 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost unit, which is paired with the choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission, combined with an electronic limited-slip differential.

In terms of Ford’s range-topping performance option, the iconic Mustang, the company hasn’t made any significant powertrain updates, however, it is planning on introducing a new GT California Special variant for Australia, as well as some new colours.

The full colour range for MY22 includes: Atlas Blue, Carbonised Grey, Cyber Orange, Dark Matter Grey, Eruption Green, Grabber Blue, Mischievous Purple, Oxford White, Race Red, Rapid Red, and Shadow Black. This means Antimatter Blue, Iconic Silver, Twister Orange, Velocity Blue, and Yellow Peel are being dropped.

The previously excluded (from Australia) Line Lock function will come standard on all MY22 Mustangs as well. This function allows drivers to warm the rear tyres by braking the front wheels only, essentially providing a ‘burnout’ mode.

The GT California Special variant can be optioned to the Mustang GT Fastback and Convertible. It receives a special styling package, revised front splitter and new rear wing for the Fastback, as well as a set of 19-inch machined alloy wheels.

Inside, the California Special receives a suede finish for the sport seats and door inserts, as well as aluminium details for the dash.

Starting prices for Ford’s updated performance vehicles can be found below (excludes on-road costs):

2022 Ford Fiesta ST: $33,490

2022 Ford Focus ST manual: $47,490

2022 Ford Focus ST auto: $47,490

2022 Ford Focus ST X auto: $51,990

2022 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Fastback manual: $52,590

2022 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Fastback auto: $55,590

2022 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Convertible auto: $61,890

2022 Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Fastback manual: $65,290

2022 Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Fastback auto: $68,290

2022 Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Convertible auto: $75,990

2022 Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Fastback California Special manual: $67,290

2022 Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Fastback California Special auto: $70,290

2022 Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Convertible California Special manual: $77,990