Car News Hybrid SUV Volkswagen

Volkswagen unveils 2024 Touareg facelift, confirmed for Australia

Alexi Falson

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its mid-cycle facelift for the 2024 Touareg SUV, with a series of styling tweaks, new suspension hardware and the addition of two plug-in hybrids – including a range-topping R eHybrid – headlining the update.

The Touareg is launching in Europe with a choice of five powertrains, including two plug-in hybrids topping the range, and the now rebranded Touareg R eHybrid.

The R eHybrid receives a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor that produces a combined 340kW and 700Nm, while the lesser-powered eHybrid produces 280kW from the same setup.

The regular Touareg petrol receives a 3.0-litre twin-turbo producing 250kW, while a pair of diesels will also be added to the range producing 170kW and 210kW, respectively. All variants throw power to all fours via an eight-speed automatic with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

Underneath, Volkswagen has updated both the standard suspension package and the higher-spec air suspension hardware, while more premium variants pick up all-wheel steering and active roll support.

In terms of the styling package, the design has been sharped up with a new light bar stretching across the front grille, while there’s a brand-new set of IQ.Light LED matrix headlights that use 38,000 micro LEDs; the first of its kind for any Volkswagen.

Inside, VW has stuck with the 12.3-inch instrument and 15-inch infotainment displays, while there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added, and some softer touch points around the cabin.

So far, Volkswagen has confirmed its flagship R hybrid will be arriving to Australia in early 2024. It’s expected to be the most expensive Touareg yet (official local prices are yet to be confirmed).

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories