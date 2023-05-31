Volkswagen unveils 2024 Touareg facelift, confirmed for Australia

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its mid-cycle facelift for the 2024 Touareg SUV, with a series of styling tweaks, new suspension hardware and the addition of two plug-in hybrids – including a range-topping R eHybrid – headlining the update.

The Touareg is launching in Europe with a choice of five powertrains, including two plug-in hybrids topping the range, and the now rebranded Touareg R eHybrid.

The R eHybrid receives a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor that produces a combined 340kW and 700Nm, while the lesser-powered eHybrid produces 280kW from the same setup.

The regular Touareg petrol receives a 3.0-litre twin-turbo producing 250kW, while a pair of diesels will also be added to the range producing 170kW and 210kW, respectively. All variants throw power to all fours via an eight-speed automatic with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

Underneath, Volkswagen has updated both the standard suspension package and the higher-spec air suspension hardware, while more premium variants pick up all-wheel steering and active roll support.

In terms of the styling package, the design has been sharped up with a new light bar stretching across the front grille, while there’s a brand-new set of IQ.Light LED matrix headlights that use 38,000 micro LEDs; the first of its kind for any Volkswagen.

Inside, VW has stuck with the 12.3-inch instrument and 15-inch infotainment displays, while there’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added, and some softer touch points around the cabin.

So far, Volkswagen has confirmed its flagship R hybrid will be arriving to Australia in early 2024. It’s expected to be the most expensive Touareg yet (official local prices are yet to be confirmed).