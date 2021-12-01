Genesis G70 Shooting Brake on sale in Australia from $79,000

Genesis has confirmed its all-new G70 Shooting Brake is now available in Australia, gifting buyers with a fiery powertrain in a practical sporty wagon layout. It joins the recently-facelifted G70 sedan which arrived in June.

The G70 Shooting Brake comes in a single specification, with either the Luxury or Sport Line trim package, and a no-cost optional Sport Line Styling pack. The Sport Line Styling kit includes 19-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome highlights, and quilted interior upholstery. All come with Brembo brakes and a limited-slip differential as standard.

At its heart, the G70 Shooting Brake is powered by the same G2.0 T-GDi turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain available in the sedan, pushing out 179kW and 353Nm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Interior highlights include a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated Nappa leather front seats, a 3D 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a 15-speaker Lexicon sound system with digital radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Opting for the G70 Shooting Brake over the G70 sedan also adds some serious practicality to the mix, increasing its total boot capacity from 330L to 465L, with the real tailgate and boot both receiving a redesign for the coupe-inspired wagon.

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake also comes packed with a full suite of active safety technologies, including rear, forward and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, a surround-view monitor, smart cruise control system, blind-spot view monitor, lane keep assistance, as well as 10 airbags throughout the cabin.

It comes packaged with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, free scheduled servicing for five years or 50,000km (whichever comes first), roadside assistance, as well as access to the company’s ‘Genesis to you’ and valet service.

The 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is officially on sale now, with prices starting from $79,990 (not including on-road costs).