Production-spec Mercedes-AMG One finally debuts, F1-derived 782kW V6 hybrid

This is it. After years of development and challenges getting it to a road-ready state, the production-spec Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has finally been revealed in full.

This is basically a Formula 1 car for the road. And yes, it has been done before, in the 1980s and ’90s. But this is 2022, where we have lots more rules and regulations governing what a road-legal car can and can’t do. In other words, it’s amazing that AMG seems to have pulled it off in this day and age.

At its heart is a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 hybrid engine. This package is similar to the current Formula 1 power unit, featuring an electronically-assisted turbocharger that runs up to 3.5 bar of boost (50.7psi), with gear-driven camshafts and pneumatic valve springs helping the V6 rev to 11,000rpm.

An electric motor mounted at the crankshaft provides a 120kW boost, while two 120kW electric motors help turn the front wheels. Another 90kW e-motor helps the turbocharger spool up, although it does not directly power the wheels. But all up that’s 450kW of electric motors within the vehicle.

Combined and running at its peak, the package produces a colossal 782kW (1063hp). Surprisingly, the One can run on electric power alone (as a front-wheel drive) for a distance of about 18.1km. That’s thanks to an 8.4kWh battery.

In terms of performance indications, Mercedes-AMG says it’ll do 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.0 seconds. To achieve 0-300km/h it needs 15.6 seconds, which is just insane. The One also offers a top speed of 353km/h and presents a fuel economy average of 8.7L/100km (under the WLTP cycle).

Mercedes-AMG has developed a brand new seven-speed automated-manual transmission for the One, featuring four shift rods and a four-disc carbon fibre clutch. It says the transmission is specifically designed for the high-speed engine, and it is light in weight and comes integrated at the body-in-white stage of the build.

Other highlights, of which there are many, include multi-link suspension in a push-rod layout with coil-over springs and dampers, forged aluminium wheels with a centre-lock design (just like a racing car), and carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

Drivers can select between six main drive modes which alter the powertrain characteristics, aerodynamic platforms, and suspension tune. These include Race Safe (a general hybrid mode), Race (hybrid with engine running to optimise charge), EV (all electric), Race Plus (lowered suspension, active aero), and Strat 2 (for racing tracks only with maximum settings). There’s also an Individual mode allowing owners to configure different parameters.

Mercedes-AMG is planning to produce just 275 examples of the One, and all have apparently be sold. The hypercar will make its dynamic debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed which takes place from June 23-26. See below for the full specs:

Technical data – powertrain

Bore x stroke 80.0 x 53.03 mm Displacement 1599 cc Max. system output 782 kW (1063 hp) Max. speed, combustion engine 11,000 rpm Max. output, combustion engine 422 kW (574 hp) at 9000 rpm Specific output, combustion engine 359 hp/l MGU-K (electric motor on the crankshaft) 120 kW (163 hp) MGU-FL/MGU-FR (electric motors on the front axle) 2 x 120 kW = 240 kW (326 hp) MGU-H (electric motor of the electric exhaust gas turbocharger) 90 kW (122 hp) Max. turbocharger boost pressure 3.5 bar

Technical data

Mercedes-AMG ONE

Engine Number of cylinders/arrangement 6/V Displacement cc 1599 Max. system output kW/hp 782/1063 Max system torque Nm Specification not possible due to complex drive train Max. output, combustion engine kW/hp 422/574 at 9000 rpm Max. speed, combustion engine rpm 11,000 Mixture formation Microprocessor-controlled petrol injection, combination of direct and intake manifold injection Combined output, electric motors kW/hp 450/611 Power transmission Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with hybrid-driven rear axle, electrically driven front axle and torque vectoring Transmission 7-speed automated manual gearbox Gear ratios 1st/2nd/3rd/4th/5th/6th/7th gear 12.803 / 9.267 / 7.058 / 5.581 / 4.562 / 3.878 / 3.435 Reverse 14.599 Suspension Front axle Five-link aluminium coil-over suspension with two transverse adjustable push-rod spring struts and adaptive damping adjustment Rear axle Five-link aluminium coil-over suspension with two transverse adjustable push-rod spring struts and adaptive damping adjustment Aerodynamically shaped lower links Brake system Hydraulic AMG carbon-fibre ceramic high-performance composite brake system, front 398 x 38 mm composite brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 6-piston aluminium fixed callipers; rear 380 x 34 mm composite brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 4-piston aluminium fixed callipers; electric parking brake, ABS, Brake Assist, 3-stage ESP Steering not specified Wheels front: 10 J x 19 H2; rear: 12 J x 20 H2 Tyres front: 285/35 ZR 19; rear: 335/30 ZR 20 Dimensions and weights Wheelbase mm 2720 Front/rear track mm 1721/1669 Length/height/width mm 4756/1261/2010 Turning circle m not specified Boot capacity l not specified Kerb weight according to DIN kg 1695 Payload kg not specified Tank capacity l 55 Performance, consumption, emissions Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 2.9 Acceleration 0-200 km/h s 7.0 Acceleration 0-300 km/h s 15.6 Top speed km/h 352 Fuel consumption, weighted, comb. l/100 km 8.7 CO 2 emissions, weighted, comb. g/km 198 Electrical consumption, weighted, comb. kWh 32 Electrical range km 18.1