First 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport lands in Australia (video)

September 2, 2020
Car News, Porsche, Videos

The first Australian customer-ordered Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport has landed, following the track car’s debut in August last year. It was delivered to a devoted Porsche fan and collector in Sydney.

Porsche offers two versions of the GT4 Clubsport, both based on the road-going Cayman GT4. There’s a ‘track day’ specification which is intended for track driving enthusiasts and those interested in taking part in entry level motorsport, while a ‘competition’ spec is designed for national and international motorsport, including the Australian GT Championship and Bathurst 12 Hour, both in the GT4 class.

Power comes from a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine that develops 313kW, which is 30kW up on its predecessor. This is connected to a six-speed dual-clutch auto transmission, sending power into a rear-wheel drive system via a differential lock. Thanks to various lightweight measures, including doors and a rear wing made from an organic fibre mix (flax and hemp fibre), the track car weighs only 1320kg.

All customer orders come from the factory with an integrated roll cage, racing bucket seat, and six-point harness, all certified for racing. Speaking about the model, Troy Bundy, head of Motorsport at Porsche Cars Australia, said:

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“While our Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series remain our focus domestically, we also see a place in the market for the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport as a track day car and GT4 race car. The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport is an ideal track day car for graduates of Level 5 of our Porsche Track Experience, who may be keen to do more track days and state-based racing before moving up the Porsche Motorsport pyramid into Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.”

Bundy also says the local division has received strong interest for the vehicle among local customers, with two more examples already on order for Aussie buyers. This first example, delivered to Dr Mansoor Parker, has already been taken out on a few track days at Sydney Motorsport Park. Parker said:

“It’s a transitional step-up from a Cayman GT4 or even a GT3, so if you can drive the standard version, you can easily drive this car and feel confident, as it is lightweight and offers not only immense grip but infinite adjustability. It really is the best of both worlds, without driving something too intimidating or too expensive to maintain, you can literally take this to your local Porsche dealer to get serviced. I’m certainly having a lot of fun with it.”

Interested punters can contact Porsche Motorsport for enquiries. Customers enjoy complete parts support through Porsche Centres across Australia. Check out the video below for more on this first example.

Tags
,

Related Articles

New Porsche 935 to make Australian debut at F1 GPNew Porsche 935 to make Australian debut at F1 GP March 9, 2020
Video: 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 – Four-minute fang (POV)Video: 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 – Four-minute fang (POV) August 22, 2020
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman / Boxster GTS 4.0 flat-six announced2020 Porsche 718 Cayman / Boxster GTS 4.0 flat-six announced January 16, 2020
Porsche 911 buyers can track build progress via 'Track Your Dream'Porsche 911 buyers can track build progress via 'Track Your Dream' June 16, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive