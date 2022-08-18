Flagship 2022 Audi S8 on sale in Australia, priced from $273,400

Audi has confirmed prices and specs for its flagship sedan, with the refreshed 2022 S8 landing in Australia bringing a new styling package and added equipment.

Headlining the update is a refreshed front grille accompanied by a tweaked set of intakes and a set of digital Matrix LED headlights that first debuted on the e-tron S. These house more than a million tiny mirrors, with the rear gaining a set of OLED taillights.

The S8 comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 420kW of power and a monstrous 800Nm of torque. This is thrown to all fours via an eight-speed automatic transmission, resulting in a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds.

The powertrain comes fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that recovers 8kW of power while coasting or under light throttle, which combined with cylinder deactivation brings fuel economy to 10.5L/100km on the combined cycle.

The S8 comes riding on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels in a ten-spoke design, and receives an adaptive suspension system, a set of active anti-roll bars and red brake calipers as standard.

Inside, there’s a premium interior with Valcona leather upholstery, carbon vector and aluminium highlights and a set of heated, ventilated and massaging seats, with the added bonus of heated armrests.

On the technology front, the S8 receives Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit system and a pair of high-definition 10.1-inch displays for the infotainment system and climate settings, with a massive 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system.

Of course, the S8 comes packed with all the safety kit you could ever dream of, with a night vision system, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alerts and more, fitted as standard.

The S8 flagship will be joined by a more affordable A8 variant that is expected to be confirmed later this year which would likely carry over a six-cylinder diesel powertrain.

Until then, the A8 range is available solely in flagship S8 form here in Australia. It is priced from $273,400, before on-road costs.