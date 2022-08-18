Audi Car News Turbo V8

Flagship 2022 Audi S8 on sale in Australia, priced from $273,400

Alexi Falson

Audi has confirmed prices and specs for its flagship sedan, with the refreshed 2022 S8 landing in Australia bringing a new styling package and added equipment.

Headlining the update is a refreshed front grille accompanied by a tweaked set of intakes and a set of digital Matrix LED headlights that first debuted on the e-tron S. These house more than a million tiny mirrors, with the rear gaining a set of OLED taillights.

The S8 comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 420kW of power and a monstrous 800Nm of torque. This is thrown to all fours via an eight-speed automatic transmission, resulting in a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds.

The powertrain comes fitted with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that recovers 8kW of power while coasting or under light throttle, which combined with cylinder deactivation brings fuel economy to 10.5L/100km on the combined cycle.

The S8 comes riding on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels in a ten-spoke design, and receives an adaptive suspension system, a set of active anti-roll bars and red brake calipers as standard.

Inside, there’s a premium interior with Valcona leather upholstery, carbon vector and aluminium highlights and a set of heated, ventilated and massaging seats, with the added bonus of heated armrests.

On the technology front, the S8 receives Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit system and a pair of high-definition 10.1-inch displays for the infotainment system and climate settings, with a massive 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system.

Of course, the S8 comes packed with all the safety kit you could ever dream of, with a night vision system, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alerts and more, fitted as standard.

The S8 flagship will be joined by a more affordable A8 variant that is expected to be confirmed later this year which would likely carry over a six-cylinder diesel powertrain.

Until then, the A8 range is available solely in flagship S8 form here in Australia. It is priced from $273,400, before on-road costs.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories