Car News Nissan Turbo

2023 Nissan Z showcases official NISMO Performance parts at SEMA

Brett Davis

Nissan has unveiled a special Nismo show car based on the all-new Z coupe at the 2022 SEMA show, showcasing a range of tasty upgrade parts that will be available to purchase through Nissan next year.

The new Nissan Z (review and 0-100 video here) is just waiting to be tuned. Not that the engine in particular needs any enhancement – it already produces 298kW and 475Nm, which is a decent hit more than its closest rival, the GR Supra. There’s also been rumours of a proper Z Nismo variant in the works, too.

However, the new model in standard trim could do with a firmer and more tied-down suspension setup in our opinion, as well as a louder voice. Low and behold, Nismo has the solutions and soon you will be able to purchase them from a Nissan showroom (at least in the USA).

For the 2022 SEMA event, which is a mecca for the aftermarket and tuning world, Nissan applied the full range of Nismo Performance Parts to a Z coupe to show off the potential.

Mechanically, there’s an upgraded Nismo braking package with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, steel lines, with “track-ready” pads added in for good measure. These are enveloped with a set of 19-inch Nismo LM-RS1 forged wheels, with 255/40 front and 285/35 rear tyres.

Under the bonnet, the VR30 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 is given a dyno-tested Nismo cold air intake which incorporates a wide bell-mouth opening, and there’s a Nismo intercooler which offers 148 per cent more volume than the standard item.

A Nismo track exhaust measuring 2.25 inches, made from stainless steel, is sure to add a spicy note while also improving performance. Lastly, a Nismo street twin-disc clutch and flywheel are added in. The combo can apparently handle up to 800hp (597kW).

To improve agility and track handling, Nismo has come up with a full coilover suspension kit using a twin-tube design, wrapped in linear race springs with adjustable dampers and ride height. An adjustable stabiliser bar package is also added in, as well as a Nismo strut brace and various upgraded links and bushes underneath.

Lastly, the aesthetics receive carbon fibre side mirrors, Nismo sill plates and fuel cap, a Nismo GT titanium gear shifter, prototype Nismo carbon fibre steering wheel trim, and a Nismo oil cap and carbon fibre engine cover to complete the package.

It will be interesting to see what tuners do with the new Z over the next few years, and now with these official Nismo parts from Nissan soon to be available, enthusiasts will no doubt be overwhelmed with joy.

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He’s obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

See author's posts

In,

More Stories