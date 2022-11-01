2023 Nissan Z showcases official NISMO Performance parts at SEMA

Nissan has unveiled a special Nismo show car based on the all-new Z coupe at the 2022 SEMA show, showcasing a range of tasty upgrade parts that will be available to purchase through Nissan next year.

The new Nissan Z (review and 0-100 video here) is just waiting to be tuned. Not that the engine in particular needs any enhancement – it already produces 298kW and 475Nm, which is a decent hit more than its closest rival, the GR Supra. There’s also been rumours of a proper Z Nismo variant in the works, too.

However, the new model in standard trim could do with a firmer and more tied-down suspension setup in our opinion, as well as a louder voice. Low and behold, Nismo has the solutions and soon you will be able to purchase them from a Nissan showroom (at least in the USA).

For the 2022 SEMA event, which is a mecca for the aftermarket and tuning world, Nissan applied the full range of Nismo Performance Parts to a Z coupe to show off the potential.

Mechanically, there’s an upgraded Nismo braking package with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, steel lines, with “track-ready” pads added in for good measure. These are enveloped with a set of 19-inch Nismo LM-RS1 forged wheels, with 255/40 front and 285/35 rear tyres.

Under the bonnet, the VR30 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 is given a dyno-tested Nismo cold air intake which incorporates a wide bell-mouth opening, and there’s a Nismo intercooler which offers 148 per cent more volume than the standard item.

A Nismo track exhaust measuring 2.25 inches, made from stainless steel, is sure to add a spicy note while also improving performance. Lastly, a Nismo street twin-disc clutch and flywheel are added in. The combo can apparently handle up to 800hp (597kW).

To improve agility and track handling, Nismo has come up with a full coilover suspension kit using a twin-tube design, wrapped in linear race springs with adjustable dampers and ride height. An adjustable stabiliser bar package is also added in, as well as a Nismo strut brace and various upgraded links and bushes underneath.

Lastly, the aesthetics receive carbon fibre side mirrors, Nismo sill plates and fuel cap, a Nismo GT titanium gear shifter, prototype Nismo carbon fibre steering wheel trim, and a Nismo oil cap and carbon fibre engine cover to complete the package.

It will be interesting to see what tuners do with the new Z over the next few years, and now with these official Nismo parts from Nissan soon to be available, enthusiasts will no doubt be overwhelmed with joy.