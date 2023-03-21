Urus SUV helps Lamborghini smash 5 records in 2022 financial year results

Lamborghini has given us a look at its financial results for FY2022, with no less than five records broken including more than $2 billion in revenue and a milestone 9233 deliveries for the financial year.

Lamborghini had a blistering year of sales during the 2022 financial year, led by its Urus SUV that accounted for a mammoth 58 per cent share of its overall deliveries, with 5367 examples making their way to new owners.

This was followed by the Huracan with 3113 units, around a 33 per cent share, while Lamborghini shipped 753 examples of the outgoing Aventador just as its production wrapped up in September, 2022.

All up, Lamborghini’s record-breaking deliveries translated into a 56 per cent increase in its operating income over 2021’s figures, with a 22 per cent increase for its turnover that amounted to 2.38 billion euros.

Of that, Lamborghini recorded an operating income of 614 million euros, a staggering 56 per cent increase over 2021 and its fifth consecutive year of growth.

Lamborghini says its delivery numbers grew with the help of a 14 per cent increase in sales in Asia, while the United States remains Lambo’s largest market, with 2721 vehicles sold, followed by China with 1018 vehicles and Germany with 808.

The company is preparing for the launch of its next-gen flagship vehicle and Aventador replacement, the LB744, which will receive a plug-in hybrid V12 producing a monstrous 735kW and will surely transform Lamborghini’s financial results again this time next year.

The LB744 is set for its official debut at some point this year, though Lamborghini hasn’t specified a date and is instead trickling out engine and chassis details to drum up excitement.