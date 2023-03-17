Lamborghini reveals ‘LB744’ Aventador successor’s carbon platform

Lamborghini has been trickling out information on its upcoming replacement for the Aventador, codenamed the LB744, with the company now showing its new carbon fibre monocoque nicknamed the ‘monofuselage’.

Lamborghini says its latest chassis tech is 25 per cent stiffer than the Aventador’s platform while weighing 10 per cent less. The LB744’s carbon fibre monocoque is paired with an industry-first front structure constructed entirely from a forged composite created by dipping stands of carbon fibre in a special resin.

Lamborghini has used the same design for the front crash structures and its crash bar which offers double the energy absorption of the Aventador’s aluminium front frame. The company has stuck with high tensile aluminium alloys for the rear chassis.

Last week we reported on Lamborghini’s next-gen plug-in hybrid V12 powerhouse that will propel the LB744, kicking out 735kW from its 6.5-litre V12 and tree electric motors, with power sent to all four wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It’s likely that we’ll have a few more of these informational teasers ahead of the LB744’s official release some time later this year.