Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid SUV Arrives Q4 Priced from $77,500

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid variant of its Tonale compact SUV will be arriving on Australian shores in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a price tag of $77,500 before on-road costs.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV will be offered to Australian buyers in a single, highly specified Veloce variant which is set to hit dealerships in September, marking a steep price premium over the Tonale hybrid Veloce which is priced at $56,400.

The Tonale PHEV comes powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit producing 132kW that is paired with a rear-mounted electric motor that kicks up an additional 90kW/250Nm and enables an all-wheel drive system.

This gives the Tonale plug-in hybrid combined power outputs of 208kW and the ability to sprint to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Power for the electric motor comes supplied by a 15.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack which offers around 60km of all-electric range.

The pack can be charged in around 2-and-a-half hours using a 7.4kW AC charger.

Standard equipment lists for the Tonale plug-in hybrid are extensive, with the PHEV variant picking up both Veloce trim levels and all the kit included in the optional Lusso package.

This means the Tonale PHEV picks up 19-inch alloys, Matrix LED headlights, an upgraded suspension system, a dark front grille, red Brembo brake calipers, leather upholstery, aluminium interior highlights, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats.

Inside, the technology pack includes a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, wireless phone charging, keyless entry & start and a membership to Alfa Romeo’s connected services suite.

Standard safety equipment for the Tonale PHEV includes AEB braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view monitor, blind-spot monitoring and level 2 autonomous driving tech.

Buyers can opt for Alfa White as a no-cost colour finish, while Alfa Red, Alfa Black, Vesuvio Grey, Misano Blue and Montreal Green remain optional extra paint finishes.