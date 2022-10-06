Toyota Australia re-opens order book for GR Yaris, 160 units coming

With Toyota struggling to keep up with demand for its manic little GR Yaris hot hatch, the company has announced that the order books have been re-opened for 160 units coming to Australia over the next 12 months.

Toyota was forced to put a pause on orders for the GR Yaris back in July, 2021, after demand from buyers far exceeded the initial allocation numbers. Thankfully, in spite of the record demand, the company is leaving prices unchanged, kicking off from $49,500 for the standard GR Yaris, and from $54,500 for the range-topping GR Yaris Rallye.

The latest GR Yaris models feature a new set of colours, including Glacier White, Tarmac Black and Feverish Red, while the numbered build plaques fitted to the Rallye variant are no longer there. Other than that, though, you can expect to find the same 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder under the bonnet kicking out 200kW of power and 370Nm of torque.

The company says that it expects much the same to happen with the latest allocation, and says that any buyers should contact multiple dealerships, because not all of Toyota’s dealers are being allocated one of the 160 units headed Down Under.

In terms of the GR Supra, Toyota says its six-speed manual variant will be available from November 10, with prices kicking off from $87,000 for the GT manual, rising to $97,000 for the flagship GTS. Toyota says that 500 units of the GR Supra have been secured for the Australian market over the next 12 months.

Both the GR Yaris and GR Supra, as well as the GT86 and the upcoming GR Corolla, will be on display at the Repco Bathurst 1000 which runs this weekend, with the GR Corolla set to hit the road in the first quarter of 2023. Toyota Australia’s VP for sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, said:

“When we first launched the GR Yaris, we believed it would generate plenty of interest but even we were surprised at the phenomenal level of customer demand. We have worked hard with our parent company in Japan over the past 12 months to secure these additional 160 vehicles. Together with the GR Supra, recently launched GR86 and forthcoming GR Corolla, we have the most exciting family of performance cars ever available in our lineup.”