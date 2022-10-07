Polestar to open ‘Space’ store in Melbourne, first in Australia

Polestar says that it will have its first brick-and-mortar ‘Space’ store opening up in Melbourne this summer. The flagship outlet will be located in Melbourne’s Chadstone shopping centre.

Up until this point, Polestar’s sales mechanism has been a digital-only experience, which the company is now looking to change with its sleek store, called Polestar Space, in Melbourne. It looks to have been inspired by tech companies such as Apple.

The award-winning design of Polestar’s spaces has proved a hit with buyers in recent years, with the company massively expanding its retail footprint over the past 12 months, now totalling more than 125 locations, and counting.

Polestar says that casual browsers and serious buyers alike are invited to the space, with the opportunity for test drives also on offer for those that reserve a spot on its website. Polestar says that its flagship space in the Chadstone Shopping Centre will be open in summer, and will be operating seven days a week. Polestar Australia chief, Samantha Johnson, said:

“We are excited to announce the location of our first Polestar Space. Chadstone shopping centre is a destination, and Australia’s largest shopping precinct. Our space concept has been carefully designed to reflect the brand’s minimalist brand philosophy, while presenting a welcoming environment in which customers can experience the all-electric Polestar 2 at leisure.”

Polestar currently has one vehicle in its portfolio in Australia, the Polestar 2, but it will soon be joined by the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV in the next six months or so.