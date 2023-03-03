Dealer salesman rolls new Ford Ranger Raptor before customer delivery

Footage from South Africa has emerged showing a dealership employee pushing a not-yet-delivered customer’s new Ford Ranger Raptor a little too hard on the grass, completely writing it off before it was delivered.

The news comes from Car Magazine South Africa, who received footage taken from the second row of the Raptor’s cabin showing the moments before the salesperson – very likely ex-salesperson – rolled the Raptor onto its roof.

In the video (below) you can see the Ranger spinning its rear wheels on a gravel track before hitting the grass for a series of drifts, the last of which seems ready to pitch the Raptor onto its side.

The report is accompanied by a photo taken of the trashed Raptor, with a smashed windscreen, severe body damage and a completely buckled roofline, at what looks to be the same place the video was taken.

To make things worse, the report says that the customer in question was completely unaware of the events and discovered the fate of his Raptor after chasing up the dealer about a potential delivery date.

As a reminder, the Ford Ranger Raptor is powered by 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 292kW/583Nm that can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.79 seconds, according to our Vbox tests. You can read our full review of the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor here, which contains our usual in-depth analysis and our 0-100km/h tests.