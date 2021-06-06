Toyota Australia launches KINTO car rental platform

Toyota is making headlines after launching a new car rental platform here in Australia, called KINTO, that offers users the ability to rent a Toyota vehicle for as little as one-hour, or as long as a year.

Better still, Toyota says that its KINTO Rent program requires no membership fees. Instead, users simply download the KINTO Rent app, find a car located nearby and specify how long they intend to use the vehicle.

Rates for the program start at $10 per hour of use, with a per-kilometre charge of 30 cents added to the booking. The full-day rate stands at $63, plus 27 cents for every kilometre travelled. A vehicle can also be rented for a full week for $294, plus 18 cents per kilometre travelled.

The booking procedure is handled by Toyota’s KINTO app, with booking, payment and vehicle access granted by the smartphone app, eliminating the need for keys.

All KINTO bookings include 24/7 roadside assistance, as well as comprehensive insurance, and the option to reduce the overall insurance excess in the event of an accident. Toyota says that a fleet of its latest vehicles, including hybrid variants, will be made available for rent through the program.

The first phase of the program will see Toyota vehicles available in Melbourne’s CBD and Carlton, and through its dealerships located in Kilmore and Seymour. There’s no word yet as to when Toyota plans to expand further. Toyota Australia’s Sean Hanley said:

“KINTO is the next best thing to owning your own car because it is simple and affordable to book and drive the latest Toyota vehicles, including our popular hybrid models. This innovative brand will allow us to respond to emerging customer needs and mobility requirements that go beyond our traditional business model.”

The name comes from the Japanese word kintoun, meaning ‘flying nimbus’ – a cloud that magically appears before those that are in need of transport.