BMW Australia confirms prices for 2022 X3/X4 M, M3/M4 xDrive, M4 Convertible

BMW Australia has confirmed prices and specifications for five of its latest and greatest M-division cars, including the 2022 X3 M and X4 M Competition, and the xDrive AWD versions of the M3 and M4 Competition, and the M4 Convertible, ahead of their local launch in the fourth quarter of this year.
BMW’s first-ever M4 Competition convertible with xDrive all-wheel drive features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six pushing out 375kW and 650Nm, paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic auto transmission, active M differential, and comes packaged with adaptive M suspension as standard. BMW says the M4 Competition convertible can sprint to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, and features a new lightweight soft-top roof that can open and close in 18 seconds, up to speeds of 50km/h.
The 2022 M3 Competition xDrive sedan and M4 Competition xDrive coupe are the first to receive BMW M’s xDrive system. They’re powered by the same twin-turbo inline-six as the existing RWD M3 and M4 producing 375kW and 650Nm, and receive the same eight-speed transmission, active M differential, adaptive suspension and forged M-division alloys. BMW claims 0-100km/h takes just 3.5 seconds.
As per usual with BMW creations, both the M3 and M4 Competition xDrive variants can be fitted with a range of optional extras, including a $16,500 M carbon ceramic brake package, $9500 carbon exterior package, or the $26,000 M carbon package.
Lastly, BMW’s high-performance SUV lineup is set to be bolstered with the addition of the 2022 X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition variants. These are based on the new X3 and X4, also announced for Australia. They receive an extra torque boost of 50Nm thanks to revisions to the twin-turbo inline-six, so it now develops 375kW and 650Nm, up from the outgoing model‘s 375kW/600Nm output. BMW says this is enough to see 0-100km/h done in 3.8 seconds.
Key highlights of the revised X3 M and X4 M include a refreshed styling package, upgraded technology and the addition of BMW’s Driving Assistant Professional. These variants receive 21-inch M alloys, an M Sport differential, adaptive suspension and M xDrive system, as well as a 12.3-inch multimedia display and lashings of carbon fibre through the interior.
BMW Australia says the fleet of new and updated M models are scheduled to arrive locally during the fourth quarter of this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs), and see further below for highlight features. It’s interesting to see the M3 is the same price as the X3 M.
2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive AWD: $160,900
2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive AWD: $165,900
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive AWD: $176,900
2022 BMW X3 M Competition xDrive AWD: $160,900
2022 BMW X4 M Competition xDrive AWD: $167,900
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive highlights:
- M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine
- 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and carbon fibre gearshift paddles on steering wheel
- M xDrive
- 19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels with performance tyres
- M Compound brakes, blue with M lettering
- M Drive Professional
- Active M Differential
- Tyre pressure indicator
- Tyre repair kit
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Alarm system
- Comfort Access inc. BMW Digital Key
- BMW Laserlight
- High beam assistant
- BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line
- Interior and exterior mirror package
- Through loading system
- Storage compartment package
- M Sport seats
- Air collar
- Seat adjustment, electric with memory for driver’s seat
- Lumbar support for driver and front passenger
- Seat heating for driver and front passenger
- M seat belts
- Interior trim finishers ‘Carbon Fibre’
- Galvanic embellishers for controls
- Ambient Light
- Automatic air conditioning
- Wind deflector
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Head-Up Display
- Live Cockpit Professional
- Teleservices
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Connected Package Professional inc. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB+ Digital Radio
- harmon/kardon surround sound system
- Full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery
- Metallic paintwork
2022 BMW M3/M4 Competition xDrive highlights:
- M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine
- 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and carbon fibre gearshift paddles on steering wheel
- M xDrive
- 19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels with performance tyres
- M Compound brakes, blue with M lettering
- M Drive Professional
- Active M Differential
- Tyre pressure indicator
- Tyre repair kit
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Alarm system
- Comfort Access inc. BMW Digital Key
- BMW Laserlight
- High beam assistant
- BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line
- Interior and exterior mirror package
- Through loading system
- Storage compartment package
- M Sport seats
- M Carbon Fibre roof
- Seat adjustment, electric with memory for driver’s seat
- Lumbar support for driver and front passenger
- Seat heating for driver and front passenger
- M seat belts
- Interior trim finishers ‘Carbon Fibre’
- Galvanic embellishers for controls
- Ambient Light
- Automatic air conditioning
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Head-Up Display
- Live Cockpit Professional
- Teleservices
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Connected Package Professional inc. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB+ Digital Radio
- harmon/kardon surround sound system
- Full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery
- Metallic paintwork
2022 BMW X3/X4 M Competition xDrive highlights:
- M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine
- 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic
- 21-inch M alloy wheels
- 3-zone auto climate control
- Alarm system
- Automatic tailgate
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional 12.3-inch
- Comfort Access
- Connected Package Professional
- DAB Digital radio
- Electric seat adjustment
- Extended Leather Merino upholstery
- harman/kardon Surround Sound system
- Head Up Display
- Instrument panel finished in Sensatec
- Interior trim, carbon fibre
- Lumbar support for driver
- M Sport differential
- M xDrive
- M Adaptive Suspension
- Metallic paint
- Mirror package
- Navigation system
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Panorama Glass Sunroof
- Reversing camera
- Roof rails, high gloss black (X3 M only)
- Seat heating for front row
- Sport leather steering wheel
- Speed Limit Info
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Updates and new features compared with outgoing models:
- BMW Laserlight
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Reversing Assistant
- Remote Software Updates