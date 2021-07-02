BMW Australia confirms prices for 2022 X3/X4 M, M3/M4 xDrive, M4 Convertible

BMW Australia has confirmed prices and specifications for five of its latest and greatest M-division cars, including the 2022 X3 M and X4 M Competition, and the xDrive AWD versions of the M3 and M4 Competition, and the M4 Convertible, ahead of their local launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

BMW’s first-ever M4 Competition convertible with xDrive all-wheel drive features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six pushing out 375kW and 650Nm, paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic auto transmission, active M differential, and comes packaged with adaptive M suspension as standard. BMW says the M4 Competition convertible can sprint to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, and features a new lightweight soft-top roof that can open and close in 18 seconds, up to speeds of 50km/h.

The 2022 M3 Competition xDrive sedan and M4 Competition xDrive coupe are the first to receive BMW M’s xDrive system. They’re powered by the same twin-turbo inline-six as the existing RWD M3 and M4 producing 375kW and 650Nm, and receive the same eight-speed transmission, active M differential, adaptive suspension and forged M-division alloys. BMW claims 0-100km/h takes just 3.5 seconds.

As per usual with BMW creations, both the M3 and M4 Competition xDrive variants can be fitted with a range of optional extras, including a $16,500 M carbon ceramic brake package, $9500 carbon exterior package, or the $26,000 M carbon package.

Lastly, BMW’s high-performance SUV lineup is set to be bolstered with the addition of the 2022 X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition variants. These are based on the new X3 and X4, also announced for Australia. They receive an extra torque boost of 50Nm thanks to revisions to the twin-turbo inline-six, so it now develops 375kW and 650Nm, up from the outgoing model‘s 375kW/600Nm output. BMW says this is enough to see 0-100km/h done in 3.8 seconds.

Key highlights of the revised X3 M and X4 M include a refreshed styling package, upgraded technology and the addition of BMW’s Driving Assistant Professional. These variants receive 21-inch M alloys, an M Sport differential, adaptive suspension and M xDrive system, as well as a 12.3-inch multimedia display and lashings of carbon fibre through the interior.

BMW Australia says the fleet of new and updated M models are scheduled to arrive locally during the fourth quarter of this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs), and see further below for highlight features. It’s interesting to see the M3 is the same price as the X3 M.

2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive AWD: $160,900

2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive AWD: $165,900

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive AWD: $176,900

2022 BMW X3 M Competition xDrive AWD: $160,900

2022 BMW X4 M Competition xDrive AWD: $167,900

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive highlights:

M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine

8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and carbon fibre gearshift paddles on steering wheel

M xDrive

19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels with performance tyres

M Compound brakes, blue with M lettering

M Drive Professional

Active M Differential

Tyre pressure indicator

Tyre repair kit

Adaptive M Suspension

Alarm system

Comfort Access inc. BMW Digital Key

BMW Laserlight

High beam assistant

BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line

Interior and exterior mirror package

Through loading system

Storage compartment package

M Sport seats

Air collar

Seat adjustment, electric with memory for driver’s seat

Lumbar support for driver and front passenger

Seat heating for driver and front passenger

M seat belts

Interior trim finishers ‘Carbon Fibre’

Galvanic embellishers for controls

Ambient Light

Automatic air conditioning

Wind deflector

Driving Assistant Professional

Parking Assistant Plus

BMW Head-Up Display

Live Cockpit Professional

Teleservices

ConnectedDrive Services

Connected Package Professional inc. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ Digital Radio

harmon/kardon surround sound system

Full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery

Metallic paintwork

2022 BMW M3/M4 Competition xDrive highlights:

M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine

8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and carbon fibre gearshift paddles on steering wheel

M xDrive

19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels with performance tyres

M Compound brakes, blue with M lettering

M Drive Professional

Active M Differential

Tyre pressure indicator

Tyre repair kit

Adaptive M Suspension

Alarm system

Comfort Access inc. BMW Digital Key

BMW Laserlight

High beam assistant

BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line

Interior and exterior mirror package

Through loading system

Storage compartment package

M Sport seats

M Carbon Fibre roof

Seat adjustment, electric with memory for driver’s seat

Lumbar support for driver and front passenger

Seat heating for driver and front passenger

M seat belts

Interior trim finishers ‘Carbon Fibre’

Galvanic embellishers for controls

Ambient Light

Automatic air conditioning

Driving Assistant Professional

Parking Assistant Plus

BMW Head-Up Display

Live Cockpit Professional

Teleservices

ConnectedDrive Services

Connected Package Professional inc. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ Digital Radio

harmon/kardon surround sound system

Full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery

Metallic paintwork

2022 BMW X3/X4 M Competition xDrive highlights:

M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine

8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic

21-inch M alloy wheels

3-zone auto climate control

Alarm system

Automatic tailgate

BMW Live Cockpit Professional 12.3-inch

Comfort Access

Connected Package Professional

DAB Digital radio

Electric seat adjustment

Extended Leather Merino upholstery

harman/kardon Surround Sound system

Head Up Display

Instrument panel finished in Sensatec

Interior trim, carbon fibre

Lumbar support for driver

M Sport differential

M xDrive

M Adaptive Suspension

Metallic paint

Mirror package

Navigation system

Parking Assistant Plus

Panorama Glass Sunroof

Reversing camera

Roof rails, high gloss black (X3 M only)

Seat heating for front row

Sport leather steering wheel

Speed Limit Info

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Updates and new features compared with outgoing models: