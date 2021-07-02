BMW Australia confirms prices for 2022 X3/X4 M, M3/M4 xDrive, M4 Convertible

July 2, 2021
BMW Australia has confirmed prices and specifications for five of its latest and greatest M-division cars, including the 2022 X3 M and X4 M Competition, and the xDrive AWD versions of the M3 and M4 Competition, and the M4 Convertible, ahead of their local launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

BMW’s first-ever M4 Competition convertible with xDrive all-wheel drive features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six pushing out 375kW and 650Nm, paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic auto transmission, active M differential, and comes packaged with adaptive M suspension as standard. BMW says the M4 Competition convertible can sprint to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, and features a new lightweight soft-top roof that can open and close in 18 seconds, up to speeds of 50km/h.

The 2022 M3 Competition xDrive sedan and M4 Competition xDrive coupe are the first to receive BMW M’s xDrive system. They’re powered by the same twin-turbo inline-six as the existing RWD M3 and M4 producing 375kW and 650Nm, and receive the same eight-speed transmission, active M differential, adaptive suspension and forged M-division alloys. BMW claims 0-100km/h takes just 3.5 seconds.

As per usual with BMW creations, both the M3 and M4 Competition xDrive variants can be fitted with a range of optional extras, including a $16,500 M carbon ceramic brake package, $9500 carbon exterior package, or the $26,000 M carbon package.

Lastly, BMW’s high-performance SUV lineup is set to be bolstered with the addition of the 2022 X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition variants. These are based on the new X3 and X4, also announced for Australia. They receive an extra torque boost of 50Nm thanks to revisions to the twin-turbo inline-six, so it now develops 375kW and 650Nm, up from the outgoing model‘s 375kW/600Nm output. BMW says this is enough to see 0-100km/h done in 3.8 seconds.

Key highlights of the revised X3 M and X4 M include a refreshed styling package, upgraded technology and the addition of BMW’s Driving Assistant Professional. These variants receive 21-inch M alloys, an M Sport differential, adaptive suspension and M xDrive system, as well as a 12.3-inch multimedia display and lashings of carbon fibre through the interior.

BMW Australia says the fleet of new and updated M models are scheduled to arrive locally during the fourth quarter of this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs), and see further below for highlight features. It’s interesting to see the M3 is the same price as the X3 M.

2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive AWD: $160,900
2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive AWD: $165,900

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive AWD: $176,900

2022 BMW X3 M Competition xDrive AWD: $160,900
2022 BMW X4 M Competition xDrive AWD: $167,900

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive highlights:

  • M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine
  • 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and carbon fibre gearshift paddles on steering wheel
  • M xDrive
  • 19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels with performance tyres
  • M Compound brakes, blue with M lettering
  • M Drive Professional
  • Active M Differential
  • Tyre pressure indicator
  • Tyre repair kit
  • Adaptive M Suspension
  • Alarm system
  • Comfort Access inc. BMW Digital Key
  • BMW Laserlight
  • High beam assistant
  • BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line
  • Interior and exterior mirror package
  • Through loading system
  • Storage compartment package
  • M Sport seats 
  • Air collar
  • Seat adjustment, electric with memory for driver’s seat
  • Lumbar support for driver and front passenger
  • Seat heating for driver and front passenger
  • M seat belts
  • Interior trim finishers ‘Carbon Fibre’
  • Galvanic embellishers for controls
  • Ambient Light
  • Automatic air conditioning
  • Wind deflector
  • Driving Assistant Professional
  • Parking Assistant Plus
  • BMW Head-Up Display
  • Live Cockpit Professional
  • Teleservices
  • ConnectedDrive Services
  • Connected Package Professional inc. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • DAB+ Digital Radio
  • harmon/kardon surround sound system
  • Full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery
  • Metallic paintwork

2022 BMW M3/M4 Competition xDrive highlights:

  • M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine
  • 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and carbon fibre gearshift paddles on steering wheel
  • M xDrive
  • 19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels with performance tyres
  • M Compound brakes, blue with M lettering
  • M Drive Professional
  • Active M Differential
  • Tyre pressure indicator
  • Tyre repair kit
  • Adaptive M Suspension
  • Alarm system
  • Comfort Access inc. BMW Digital Key
  • BMW Laserlight
  • High beam assistant
  • BMW Individual Lights Shadow Line
  • Interior and exterior mirror package
  • Through loading system
  • Storage compartment package
  • M Sport seats 
  • M Carbon Fibre roof 
  • Seat adjustment, electric with memory for driver’s seat
  • Lumbar support for driver and front passenger
  • Seat heating for driver and front passenger
  • M seat belts
  • Interior trim finishers ‘Carbon Fibre’
  • Galvanic embellishers for controls
  • Ambient Light
  • Automatic air conditioning
  • Driving Assistant Professional
  • Parking Assistant Plus
  • BMW Head-Up Display
  • Live Cockpit Professional
  • Teleservices
  • ConnectedDrive Services
  • Connected Package Professional inc. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • DAB+ Digital Radio
  • harmon/kardon surround sound system
  • Full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery
  • Metallic paintwork

2022 BMW X3/X4 M Competition xDrive highlights:

  • M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine
  • 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic 
  • 21-inch M alloy wheels
  • 3-zone auto climate control
  • Alarm system
  • Automatic tailgate
  • BMW Live Cockpit Professional 12.3-inch
  • Comfort Access
  • Connected Package Professional
  • DAB Digital radio
  • Electric seat adjustment
  • Extended Leather Merino upholstery
  • harman/kardon Surround Sound system
  • Head Up Display
  • Instrument panel finished in Sensatec 
  • Interior trim, carbon fibre 
  • Lumbar support for driver
  • M Sport differential
  • M xDrive
  • M Adaptive Suspension
  • Metallic paint
  • Mirror package
  • Navigation system
  • Parking Assistant Plus
  • Panorama Glass Sunroof 
  • Reversing camera
  • Roof rails, high gloss black (X3 M only)
  • Seat heating for front row
  • Sport leather steering wheel
  • Speed Limit Info
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Updates and new features compared with outgoing models:

  • BMW Laserlight 
  • Driving Assistant Professional 
  • Reversing Assistant
  • Remote Software Updates

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

