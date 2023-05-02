Bentley Continental GT, Azure & Flying Spur receive updates for MY2024

Bentley has lifted the lid on a minor styling update for the Continental GT and GTC Azure, as well as the Flying Spur S and Speed variants for MY2024.

With spring well underway in the northern hemisphere, Bentley’s freshen-up for the Continental and Flying Spur adds a vertical vane grille, 22-inch wheels and new quilting for the interior, while the performance variants pick up their own front fascia.

These include a bespoke front grille design that ditches the vertical vane grille in favour of a matrix pattern, in a throwback to its racing favourites of the 1920s, and diamond quilting inside the cabin.

There’s also the option of brushed aluminium highlights inspired by the Bentayga SUV across the Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur ranges, and a new colour called Topaz blue.

Inside, there’s a set of new deep pile carpets from Wilton that utilise 100 per cent recycled nylon to keep your feet comfortable.