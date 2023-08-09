Subaru Clocks Up 600,000 SUV Sales in Australia

Subaru has announced that more than 600,000 of its SUVs have made their way to Australian driveways, in a nice way to cap off the company’s 50th anniversary of sales here in Australia.

The Forester has played a key role in its expansion over the years, while the Outback has done by far the heaviest lifting for the company here in Australia.

In more recent years, the XV – now called the Crosstrek – has allowed Subaru to get a slice of the compact SUV action.

The Forester saw 951 deliveries in July, 2023, accounting for a 6.1% share of the medium SUV segment, while the Outback’s 969 deliveries in July gave it a 9.7% share of the large SUV segment priced under $70,000.

In their respective segments, the Subaru WRX has a 13.3 per cent share of the small car >$40k market, as of July, 2023, while the Impreza has just a 2% share of the small car <$40k segment.

The BRZ has a far larger slice of the sports car segment under $80,000, with a 21.8% share, while the Crosstrek has an 8% slice of the small SUV <$45k segment thanks to 1179 deliveries last month.

“Surpassing 600,000 Subaru SUVs sold in Australia is a momentous occasion, and one we are incredibly proud of,” says Subaru Australia’s Managing Director, Blair Read.

“We owe achieving this milestone to the ongoing support of our loyal customers, the dedication of our valued dealers and the passion of our entire time. We are proud to have earned the trust of Australians over the last five decades, and we are committed to building on this legacy,” he added.