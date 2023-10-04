Skoda Updates Majority of Range with Added Safety Kit, Tech & Price Rises to Match

Skoda has confirmed that five members of its Australian lineup will receive some added safety and tech upgrades, alongside price increases across nearly every updated model.

Headlining the update is the addition of rear cross-traffic alerts and blind-spot monitoring as part of the standard safety equipment package for all of its vehicles, after the company back-tracked on the features as standard in the wake of Covid-inspired component shortages.

This means that its Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq SUV family, as well as the Scala hatchback and Octavia sedan & wagon will receive the safety tech as standard, while the Fabia and Superb remain in the dark, for now.

Price increases for Skoda’s updated range stretch from $500 for the Scala Ambition, up to $1000 in the case of the Kamiq Monte Carlo, through to $1900 for the range-topping Kodiaq RS.

On a model-by-model breakdown, both the Octavia Liftback sedan and the Wagon variants have picked up an auto-dimming side mirror, as well as a parking assistant and powered child locks as standard, with prices rising between $1000 and $1500 across the four variant lineup.

Octavia Style Sedan: $42,490

Octavia Style Wagon: $43,990

Octavia RS Sedan: $56,990

Octavia RS Wagon: $58,490

For the Kamiq compact SUV, there’s a powered boot lift fitted as standard in the base model, as well as the added safety kit and news that a more affordable take on the Style 85TSI will be offered up to buyers in the very near future.

Kamiq Style: $37,990

Kamiq Monte Carlo: $43,490

Kamiq Signature: $44,990

The Karoq SUV picks up just the added safety kit, with Skoda cutting prices for the optional Tech and Premium packages by $200, which are priced at $5700 a piece.

Karoq Style: $45,490

Karoq Sportline: $52,490

The big-daddy of the SUV family, the Kodiaq lineup remains relatively unchanged, with the addition of powered child locks and auto-dimming mirrors.

Kodiaq Style: $56,490

Kodiaq Sportline: $61,490

Kodiaq RS: $76,890

Finally, the Skoda has returned the Scala hatchback’s powered boot lift as a standard feature, atop the aforementioned safety equipment.

Scala Ambition: $33,990

Scala Signature: $42,490

The company says that updated vehicles are now hitting dealerships around Australia.