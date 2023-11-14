Skoda Adds Cut-Price Kamiq ‘Run-Out’ Variant Priced at $32,990 Drive-Away

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Skoda has added a cut-price variant of the Kamiq compact SUV ahead of the arrival of a brand-new successor at some point in 2024, with the fittingly named Kamiq ‘Run-Out’ receiving a drive-away price tag of $32,990.

Skoda’s Kamiq Run-Out variant receives the majority of the features already fitted to the Kamiq Style, though it offers significant savings totalling $5,000 over its more premium sibling. Under the bonnet, it receives the same 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine pushing out 85kW of power and 200Nm of torque which powers the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

That means it retains the existing 5.6L/100km combined cycle fuel economy figures as the Kamiq Style.

In terms of features, the Kamiq Run-Out comes riding on 17-inch alloys while its more premium Style siblings retain their 18-inch alloys. It picks up automatic LED head and tail lights with LED fog lights, keyless entry & start, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear-view camera with rear parking sensors, electric folding mirrors and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto paired with an eight-speaker sound system.

On the safety front, the Kamiq Run-Out receives autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane and side assist, rear cross-traffic alerts, tyre pressure monitoring and seven airbags.

That means that it misses out on adaptive cruise control with adaptive lane guidance, a powered tailgate, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control and the 10.25-inch virtual cockpit fitted to the Kamiq Style – though there are $5,000 worth of savings on offer for your sacrifice. Skoda says the Kamiq Run-Out will be available here in Australia through to the second quarter of 2024.

“We have seen competitors persist with inefficient naturally aspirated engines and plastic steering wheels in entry models, however we find that our customers typically want more,” says Skoda’s Marketing and Product Chief, Kieran Merrigan.

“Our next step as we head towards a major year of new models in 2024 is to further increase the model grades we have available while remaining on-brand.”

“The Kamiq Run-Out perfectly combines high specification with amazing ownership for a more attainable price,” he added.