Second-Gen BMW X2 and Electric iX2 Arriving Q1, 2024 Priced from $75,900

BMW has taken the wraps off its second-generation X2 and battery-electric iX2 compact SUVs ahead of their Australian arrival in the first quarter of 2024.

The release marks the first time we’ve seen a battery-electric powertrain for the X2 SUV, though BMW is holding off on the price list for another few weeks. What we do know, though, is that the entry-level X2 xDrive20i will be priced at $75,900, while stepping up to its more powerful X2 M35i xDrive sibling will bring the price up to $92,900.

The range comes riding on a larger platform measuring in at 4554mm long, 1845mm wide, 1590mm tall offering a longer wheelbase and a larger boot measuring 560L in the standard X2 and down to 525L in the battery-electric iX2.

Power for both comes supplied by a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder pushing out 150kW/300Nm in the xDrive20i, while the M35i xDrive kicks out 233kW of power and 400Nm of torque. Power is thrown to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the xDrive20i riding on 19-inch alloys and picking up adaptive suspension as standard, while the M35i xDrive picks up 20-inch M alloys.

Performance tweaks for the M35i xDrive include an M-sport tune for the chassis, M Compound brakes, a sports steering tune, 15mm drop in the ride height and lift-related damping at the front axle.

Opting for the battery-electric iX2 xDrive30 offers power and torque figures of 230kW/494Nm, resulting in a 5.6 second sprint to 100km/h from the dual motor setup it shares with the iX1 SUV that hit the Australian market earlier this year.

Power for the iX2 comes supplied by a 64.8kWh battery pack offering between 417-449km of range on the WLTP test cycle. Inside, the X2 range boasts BMW’s latest iDrive 9 OS while the technology front pairs a 10.25-inch infotainment display with the 10.7-inch digital instrument cluster in a sleek, curved arrangement, a head-up display and a surround-view monitor.

The split centre console offers an elevated armrest with iDrive controls and drive modes sitting atop some storage options below.

Standard equipment for the X2 xDrive20i includes a set of 19-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, M Sport styling package, adaptive suspension, vegan leather upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a powered boot lift. The xDrive20i’s safety equipment list includes adaptive cruise control, AEB braking, lane-keep assistance, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alerts, a parking assistant, a drive recorder and lane-centring assistance.

Stepping up to the X2 M35i adds a set of 20-inch alloys, upgraded performance brakes, Vernasca leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, quad exhaust pipes and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. BMW says that customer deliveries for all X2 variants will kick off in the early stages of 2024, with pricing for the iX2 battery-electric SUV set to be confirmed later this month; we’ll be sure to report back.